Love of the game
Of the four Unity captains this season, Eric Miebach is tied with Aiden Porter for the the longest football playing tenure. "I started in fifth grade," the Rockets' senior wide receiver/safety said of the same year Porter, another senior wide receiver, began playing. And the persuasion of Mrs. Miebach deserves an assist for getting one of Miebach and Porter's fellow senior wide receivers, Jay Saunders, to try the sport. "My mom didn't let me start playing until eighth grade," Saunders said. "Eric's mom helped out in the process." For middle linebacker Brock Suding, baseball consumed most of his early sports career, with the senior going out for football the first time as a freshman when he entered Unity High School. "I played baseball in junior high," said Suding, still a baseball standout with the Rockets. "I wanted to hit people. It was pretty easy to pick up."
Season outlook
Success is the standard every season for Unity. Has been the case since Hall of Fame coach Scott Hamilton started roaming the sidelines for the Rockets in 1994. Unity finished 11-2 last season, won 11 straight games after a season-opening defeat at Prairie Central and advanced to the Class 3A state semifinals before losing 12-7 at Williamsville. "We had a pretty good team, and we all had a good chemistry," Suding said. "We played together and won football games. We have a little bit of work to do since we don’t have a whole lot of returning starters on defense, but I’m looking forward to the season." Suding is one of only two returning starters on that side of the ball, with Miebach expected to provide a steady presence in the secondary. A talented sophomore class, though, has folks in Tolono, Philo, Sidney, Pesotum and Sadorus eager to see what the Rockets bring each Friday night. Starting quarterback Dan Eisenmenger and linebacker Tre Hoggard are among those Class of 2026 athletes who could prove vital to this season's Unity team. "They’re good athletes, and they’re showing things that are really good to see," Miebach said of the sophomore class as a whole. "Some of them are trying to work for varsity spots this year, and, as sophomores, that’s pretty impressive."
Playoffs ... or bust
Only two times in Hamilton's first 29 seasons has Unity failed to make the playoffs. One was a 4-5 record in 2018 and the other was the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the playoffs in 2020. Other than that, the Rockets have made the postseason every year since 1994. It's helped the Rockets come up with a slogan for this season: Built for boards. The idea came about because of all the boards on the back of the home bleachers at Hicks Field that recognizes all the talented Unity teams in the past. "We want to keep up with the winning expectation," Porter said. "The fans all come out to the games and expect us to win, so we try to do our best."
Odds and ends
The nine-game slate for the Rockets features one nonconference game. St. Teresa, an old Okaw Valley Conference foe, is set to visit Hicks Field for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 15. Former Illini linebacker Brit Miller, who was an assistant coach on Monticello's state championship team in 2018, is in his first season as St. Teresa's head coach after the Bulldogs went 14-0 and won the 2A state title in 2022. ... Miebach grew up watching Unity games since his two older brothers played for the Rockets. So he's had a chance to not only watch Hamilton coach from a distance, but get to experience playing for him. What's his coach like before a game? "He’s more chill than you think, and he can be a little loose," Miebach said, "but when it’s game time, he can get fired up and get the team going, for sure."