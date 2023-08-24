Love of the game
Urbana has some players that have been playing football for a long time. Others, like Clark Schwartz, have taken to the sport more recently. "I've been watching football for a long time, and I've always enjoyed watching it, like how the game plays and the rules and all that," Schwartz said. "I started playing my freshman year, I've only been playing for two years." Schwartz stands in contrast to CJ Blanden, the son of coach Curtis Blanden has long made an impact in the trenches of his teams since he began playing in third grade. "Part of it was because of my dad and what he did," CJ Blanden said of the elder Blanden, who starred in high school at Danville. "And then also, I was always one of the biggest kids my age, they always said I'd be good at football."
Season outlook
The Tigers are seeking to complete their first varsity football season since 2019 this fall and will kick off the campaign with a game against rival Centennial on Saturday at Tommy Stewart Field. That is the Tigers' lone Saturday game and will take place nearly two years to the date that they last took the field at the varsity level, suffering a 65-0 loss to Centennial at McKinley Field. "We're going to be competitive," Curtis Blanden said. "Not just putting a team out there, but a team that's going to compete on Friday night, Saturday afternoons." After the opener at Centennial, Urbana's schedule is split evenly between home and road games. They Tigers will host Normal West, Champaign Central, Manual and Danville and travel to Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria, Normal U-High and Normal Community.
Playoffs ... or bust
Quarterback Jaydon Riggs will helm the Tigers' offense this fall and is hoping to make a splash at the varsity level during his senior season. His abilities have drawn rave reviews from his teammates during the offseason. "I think he's very good at what he does," Schwartz said. "He spins the ball well, he can throw it on a dime. He can roll out, he's a physical guy. He runs through a lot of people. I've said he could be a running back before if he really wanted to." He's won over the approval of his offensive line, a key demographic for anybody under center. "I met Jaydon last year, but it feels like I've known him for a while," CJ Blanden said. "Just the bond we have between center and quarterback, he's a good leader on the field, off the field, so he makes the team better."
Odds and ends
The odds are stacked against the Tigers in a competitive Big 12 Conference that features powerhouses in Normal Community – which hasn't missed the playoffs since 1995 – and last year's Class 5A state runner-up Peoria, among a field that also includes conference title hopefuls Normal West and Centennial. All are on Urbana's schedule this season. But if Urbana can surprise and contend for wins after essentially missing the last two varsity seasons, it would mean a great deal to the Tigers. "I wish I picked football up earlier in this position because it's something I really like doing," Riggs said. "I could see us being pretty successful, I could see us making some upsets, winning some games people thought we never win. I just feel like when you your backs against the wall there, (you're) only going to go forward."