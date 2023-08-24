Love of the game
Mason Carter and Kyler Williams both started playing football in the fourth grade for Villa Grove. So did Blue Devils coach Heath Wilson — a little ahead of schedule. Fifth grade is the typical starting year in the Unity system. Wilson got a jumpstart on his career that continued in high school with the Rockets and then at Eureka College. "That was kind of unheard of," Wilson said of his fourth grade start in the sport. "Luckily for me and a buddy of mine we were heavy enough they allowed us to play. It's an important game for me. It teaches the family atmosphere, the toughness, what it takes to be successful and what it takes to be a family and step up for each other and look each other in the eye and say, 'I'm going to do what I can for this play for this team.'"
Season outlook
Villa Grove will have a roster of 40 this season with seven returning starters on either side of the ball. It's an experienced group, too, given the Blue Devils' senior class makes up half of the team. It's a close-knit group that helped Villa Grove turn a three-game winning streak at the end of the 2022 season into another playoff appearance. "I think it's great," senior lineman Parker Knierim said. "I haven't grown up playing football with them all the time, but I've been there since freshman year. It's a great class. They're always there for you no matter what." Wilson said he hoped to have a roster closer to 50 players this season, but the challenge moving forward will absorbing the loss of 20 seniors this fall ahead of the 2024 season. "Next year it looks like the numbers could drop to the low 30s," the Villa Grove coach said. "I think every 1A program it's going to happen — the numbers will go up and down. Our goal is to stay 11-man football. That's what the tradition is at the school. I think it's important that we continue to have success and keep our numbers up and keep kids wanting to come out."
Playoffs ... or bust
Wilson is in his sixth season as Villa Grove coach. He's averaged just past five wins per season — at least in seasons not postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic — and taken the Blue Devils to the playoffs each year. "I count that COVID year that we would have made the playoffs that year because we were really loaded," Wilson said. "I think we went 3-3, but two of those games we had 15 kids out because of COVID. Our goal every year is to get in the playoffs. A couple years ago we were the very last team getting in. That was the same day my dad passed away. I think we had a little help upstairs that day. It's important to keep the tradition going and get to the playoffs every year. It's important for these kids to get another patch on their letterman jacket."
Odds and ends
There's some pageantry involved in Villa Grove's pregame entrance at Russ Ghere Field. The team is led from the locker room to the field by a fire truck with sirens blaring. By that point, parent volunteers have inflated the giant Blue Devils helmet the team will run through as it's introduced. "I think that's the biggest inflatable helmet I've ever seen," Wilson said. And that doesn't even take into account the cheering from the Villa Grove crowd. "Football is a big event for Villa Grove," Williams said. "It's probably our biggest sport that most fans come to. It's a pretty big thing. ... Definitely excited. A little nerves, a little anxious to get out there and get ready. It just gets you amped up."