Love of the game
Aidan Morris and Michael Barwegen's later start in football has become more common. Morris didn't play until his freshman year at Watseka. The Warriors' linebacker didn't have much interest before then, but was convinced by the coaching staff to give it a try. Barwegen first played in the eighth grade with what's become a more typical origin story. "I wanted to try something new, I guess," said Barwegen, who will line up at offensive line and linebacker for Watseka as a senior. "My parents weren't really ready for me to try it. My mom just didn't want me to get hurt, probably." Barwegen stuck with it because of the friends he made on and off the field and the fun he had. Plus, another common connecting thread, being able to mix it up physically.
Season outlook
Watseka will have a fairly experienced group on both sides of the ball, with six returning starters on offense and eight on defense. The Warriors' real strength could be in the trenches, where Barwegen is back along with fellow returning starters Clay Smith, Eli Shay, Zach Wichtner and Evan Greene. The only real question mark for Watseka heading into the 2023 season is at quarterback where juniors Quinn Starkey and Andrew Shoemaker were locked in a preseason competition. "Whichever one wins, the other one has a place on our team," Watseka coach Max Fransen said. "They're both going to be good football players for us. Quinn has experience. He was our backup last year and started a number of games for us. Where he is limited in size, he definitely makes up in character and leadership. He's tough as nails. I think he's like 5-foot-2, seriously, but I'm telling you what, the kid's tough and smart. Schumacher has more physical tools. Again, another good leader."
Playoffs ... or bust
Fransen's first season at Watseka ended with a 1-8 record. The Warriors won their season opener against Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 45-18, but couldn't capture that offensive magic again the rest of the season. Everyone involved has a feeling year two will be smoother given the familiarity between the coach and players. " It's not as much of a struggle trying to not only better yourself but also get to know new people and get to their standards," Smith said. Barwegen agreed it's been easier heading into this season. "Last year I felt like I was kind of a freshman again and all over the place trying to get used to that," he said. "Now it's like I can actually help our freshmen instead of not knowing anything."
Odds and ends
There has been one fairly dramatic change this season for Watseka football. At least sartorially. Gone are the Warriors' white helmets. In their place — for the first time ever in program history — are gold helmets. "I like the secondary color being the helmet color," Fransen said. Also new are a series of helmet stickers players can earn throughout the course of the season. In addition to on-field accomplishments, Fransen has introduced stickers for weight room attendance, grades, community service and leadership. The changes are a hit with the Watseka players. "I like the pride stickers because I'm going to put a whole bunch of them on there," Morris said. "I just like something different," Smith added. "I like the style we chose to go with, too. I think it all goes really well together."