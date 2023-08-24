Homecoming games
Arcola: Oct. 6 vs. Sangamon Valley
Argenta-Oreana: Oct. 6 vs. Tri-County
ALAH: Sept. 29 vs. Nokomis
BHRA: Sept. 15 vs. Iroquois West
Blue Ridge: Sept. 29 vs. Martinsville
Centennial: Sept. 29 vs. Bloomington
Cerro Gordo/Bement: Sept. 15 vs. Nokomis (Bement); Sept. 22 vs. Sullivan/Okaw Valley (Cerro Gordo)
Champaign Central: Sept. 8 vs. Springfield Lanphier
Clinton: Sept. 29 vs. Tuscola
Danville: TBD
Fisher: Sept. 22 vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman: TBD
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Sept. 29 vs. Fieldcrest
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac
Iroquois West: Sept. 29 vs. Georgetown-RIdge Farm/Chrisman
LeRoy: Sept. 29 vs. Fisher
Mahomet-Seymour: Sept. 22 vs. Taylorville
Milford/Cissna Park: Sept. 22 vs. Blue Ridge
Monticello: Sept. 29 vs. Rantoul
Oakwood: Sept. 22 vs. Westville
Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Sept. 15 vs. Pontiac
Prairie Central: Sept. 29 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Rantoul: Sept. 22 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Ridgeview/Lexington: Sept. 22 vs. Tremont
St. Joseph-Ogden: Sept. 15 vs. Chillicothe IVC
St. Thomas More: Oct. 7 vs. Metro East Lutheran
Salt Fork: Sept. 15 vs. Watseka
Schlarman: Sept. 16 vs. Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland
Sullivan/Okaw Valley: Oct. 6 vs. Nokomis
Tri-County: Sept. 29 vs. Argenta-Oreana
Tuscola: Sept. 22 vs. Central A&M
Unity: Sept. 29 vs. Pontiac
Urbana: Sept. 22 vs. Champaign Central
Villa Grove: Sept. 29 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement
Watseka: Sept. 29 vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Westville: Oct. 6 vs. Watseka