urb parade
The football team at the Urbana High School Homecoming parade through downtown Urbana on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022., 2022.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Homecoming games

Arcola: Oct. 6 vs. Sangamon Valley

Argenta-Oreana: Oct. 6 vs. Tri-County

ALAH: Sept. 29 vs. Nokomis

BHRA: Sept. 15 vs. Iroquois West

Blue Ridge: Sept. 29 vs. Martinsville

Centennial: Sept. 29 vs. Bloomington

Cerro Gordo/Bement: Sept. 15 vs. Nokomis (Bement); Sept. 22 vs. Sullivan/Okaw Valley (Cerro Gordo)

Champaign Central: Sept. 8 vs. Springfield Lanphier

Clinton: Sept. 29 vs. Tuscola

Danville: TBD

Fisher: Sept. 22 vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman: TBD

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Sept. 29 vs. Fieldcrest

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac

Iroquois West: Sept. 29 vs. Georgetown-RIdge Farm/Chrisman

LeRoy: Sept. 29 vs. Fisher

Mahomet-Seymour: Sept. 22 vs. Taylorville

Milford/Cissna Park: Sept. 22 vs. Blue Ridge

Monticello: Sept. 29 vs. Rantoul

Oakwood: Sept. 22 vs. Westville

Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Sept. 15 vs. Pontiac

Prairie Central: Sept. 29 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Rantoul: Sept. 22 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Ridgeview/Lexington: Sept. 22 vs. Tremont

St. Joseph-Ogden: Sept. 15 vs. Chillicothe IVC

St. Thomas More: Oct. 7 vs. Metro East Lutheran

Salt Fork: Sept. 15 vs. Watseka

Schlarman: Sept. 16 vs. Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland

Sullivan/Okaw Valley: Oct. 6 vs. Nokomis

Tri-County: Sept. 29 vs. Argenta-Oreana

Tuscola: Sept. 22 vs. Central A&M

Unity: Sept. 29 vs. Pontiac

Urbana: Sept. 22 vs. Champaign Central

Villa Grove: Sept. 29 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement

Watseka: Sept. 29 vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

Westville: Oct. 6 vs. Watseka