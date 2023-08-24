Hudson Ault, Prairie Central
- If junior running back gets out in open space, watch out.
Ronald Baker III, Champaign Central
- Maroons’ wing-T offense is always capable of producing a standout running back. Like Baker.
Jack Barnhart, Centennial
- Senior defensive end causes havoc for one of the area’s top defenses.
Robert Boyd-Meents, Paxton-Buckley-Loda
- Junior running back burst onto the scene last fall. He won’t sneak up on opponents this fall.
Peace Bumba, St. Thomas More
- If Sabers win an 8-man state title, senior standout could be a big reason why.
Cooper Christensen, Sullivan
- Junior quarterback helped turn program around last season and has Sullivan thinking about shot at playoffs this season
Raiden Colbert, Monticello
- Senior wide receiver should see his production increase this fall.
Austin Cummings, Tuscola
- Senior wide receiver will work in the slot, out of the backfield and anywhere else the Warriors can use him to make big plays.
Brody Cuppernell, St. Thomas More
- When the Sabers need a big tackle, the senior linebacker delivers.
Kellen Davis, Centennial
- Junior quarterback could take an even bigger step this fall with the Chargers.
Brayden Elliott, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
- Junior quarterback gives the usually run-heavy Falcons a different dimension in the pass game.
Jack Gallier, Mahomet-Seymour
- Opposing centers won’t want to see this four-year starter at defensive tackle lined up across from them.
Chase Harrison, Oakwood
- Junior wide receiver and defensive back can make plays on both sides of the field for the Comets.
Ryan Hopkins, Fisher
- How successful Bunnies’ return to varsity football is might hinge on junior quarterback.
Luke Johnson, Mahomet-Seymour
- Senior running back is shifty and elusive entering his third season as starter.
Owen Jones, Schlarman
- Senior quarterback threw for 1,124 yards, rushed for 412 more and had 24 touchdowns last season for the Hilltoppers.
John Kibler, Tri-County
- Two-way starter on the line for the Titans can prove disruptive.
Tyson Lewis, Arcola
Senior running back/linebacker could provide boon for first-year coach Steve Snider
- ’s program.
Ayden Ingram, Bismarck-Henning/ Rossville-Alvin
- Senior is athletic with good hands. A great combo for a wide receiver.
Ethan Mathan, Argenta-Oreana
- Bombers need senior quarterback to make plays if lengthy losing streak is to end.
Alejandro Mejia, Rantoul
Senior offensive lineman could provide necessary leadership the Eagles are in need of.
- Eric Miebach, Unity
- Senior wide receiver and safety could be rare two-way contributor for the Rockets.
Rylan Mosier, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman
- Senior running back and linebacker is bound and determined to help Buffaloes turn it around.
Tyler Neukomm, Milford/Cissna Park
- Senior running back scampered his way to 1,832 rushing yards, 26 touchdowns last fall.
Jace Pankey, Iroquois West
Senior offensive lineman learned next to Clayton Leonard (Illinois) and Cannon Leonard
- (Iowa).
Trey Peters, Mahomet-Seymour
Bulldogs always seem to have a breakout wide receiver in Jon Adkins
- ’ offense. The junior seems like a strong possibility to keep that rolling.
Tristin Potts, Clinton
- Senior running back topped 1,000 yards last season, one of eight returning starters on offense for Maroons.
Kodiac Pruitt, Centennial
- Senior was a playmaker at linebacker last season. He’ll try to do the same for the Chargers at running back now, too.
Jordan Quinn, Tuscola
- The Warriors have a proven track record of standout quarterbacks. Senior could add his name to this list.
Jameson Remole, Salt Fork
- Junior quarterback was accurate and efficient last season. Traits that will serve the Storm well this fall.
Garrett Richardson, Unity
- Junior, with speed to burst, is poised to become the Rockets’ next go-to running back.
Jaydon Riggs, Urbana
- Senior is lean on experience, but he’ll get chance to start at quarterback for the Tigers in their return to the varsity ranks this fall.
George Rouse, Champaign Central
- Maroons’ quarterback took his lumps last season, but has learned and improved heading into his junior season.
Peyton Roy, Blue Ridge
- Former offensive lineman will try to get Knights back to 8-man playoffs as team’s quarterback.
Layne Rund, Villa Grove
- Senior quarterback showed last year he can make big plays for the Blue Devils. The trend should continue into the 2023 season.
Gavin Schunke, Milford/Cissna Park
- Senior nabbed 11 interceptions — yes, 11 interceptions — last season. And he’ll be the Bearcats’ quarterback as well this season.
Phil Shaw IV, Danville
- Coach Marcus Forrest can’t wait to see senior linebacker play physical and fast for the Vikings.
Logan Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden
- Senior quarterback is poised for even more success this season after throwing for 2,500 yards a year ago.
Karson Stevenson, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
- Senior quarterback is capable of throwing for 300-plus yards every game if the Blue Devils need it.
Coy Taylor, St. Joseph-Ogden
- Junior wide receiver is dependable, tough and catches anything in his radius.
Jasper Tarr, LeRoy
- Senior exudes leadership and desire. Exactly what the Panthers need.
Luke Teschke, Monticello
- Sages always have a quarterback who puts up gaudy numbers. Teschke is next up in his senior season.
Jacob Tighe, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Kaden Feagin
- is gone to Illinois, but massive junior offensive lineman will be a force.
Cal Thomas, Ridgeview/Lexington
- If Mustangs want to keep recent run of success going, senior running back/linebacker is vital.
Brock Suding, Unity
- When this senior middle linebacker comes through on a blitz, watch out.
Mason Walker, Clinton
- If the Maroons are able to get school’s first playoff win, senior quarterback will have starring role.
Trey Welter, Monticello
- He’s not the biggest wide receiver, but senior could be disruptive in space.
Drew Wichtowski, Westville
- Senior quarterback can drop back and throw a deep ball and then run over your team’s middle linebacker on the next play.
Colllin Young, Hoopeston Area/ Armstrong-Potomac
- Senior defensive lineman recorded exactly 100 tackles last fall for the Cornjerkers.
Jeremiah Young, Centennial
Senior offensive lineman should compile plenty of pancakes this fall.