Centennial's Kellen Davis (5) looks to pass in a prep football game at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Hudson Ault, Prairie Central

  • If junior running back gets out in open space, watch out.

Ronald Baker III, Champaign Central

  • Maroons’ wing-T offense is always capable of producing a standout running back. Like Baker.

Jack Barnhart, Centennial

  • Senior defensive end causes havoc for one of the area’s top defenses.

Robert Boyd-Meents, Paxton-Buckley-Loda

  • Junior running back burst onto the scene last fall. He won’t sneak up on opponents this fall.

Peace Bumba, St. Thomas More

  • If Sabers win an 8-man state title, senior standout could be a big reason why.

Cooper Christensen, Sullivan

  • Junior quarterback helped turn program around last season and has Sullivan thinking about shot at playoffs this season

Raiden Colbert, Monticello

  • Senior wide receiver should see his production increase this fall.

Austin Cummings, Tuscola

  • Senior wide receiver will work in the slot, out of the backfield and anywhere else the Warriors can use him to make big plays.

Brody Cuppernell, St. Thomas More

  • When the Sabers need a big tackle, the senior linebacker delivers.

Kellen Davis, Centennial

  • Junior quarterback could take an even bigger step this fall with the Chargers.

Brayden Elliott, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

  • Junior quarterback gives the usually run-heavy Falcons a different dimension in the pass game.

Jack Gallier, Mahomet-Seymour

  • Opposing centers won’t want to see this four-year starter at defensive tackle lined up across from them.

Chase Harrison, Oakwood

  • Junior wide receiver and defensive back can make plays on both sides of the field for the Comets.

Ryan Hopkins, Fisher

  • How successful Bunnies’ return to varsity football is might hinge on junior quarterback.

Luke Johnson, Mahomet-Seymour

  • Senior running back is shifty and elusive entering his third season as starter.

Owen Jones, Schlarman

  • Senior quarterback threw for 1,124 yards, rushed for 412 more and had 24 touchdowns last season for the Hilltoppers.

John Kibler, Tri-County

  • Two-way starter on the line for the Titans can prove disruptive.

Tyson Lewis, Arcola

Senior running back/linebacker could provide boon for first-year coach Steve Snider

  • ’s program.

Ayden Ingram, Bismarck-Henning/ Rossville-Alvin

  • Senior is athletic with good hands. A great combo for a wide receiver.

Ethan Mathan, Argenta-Oreana

  • Bombers need senior quarterback to make plays if lengthy losing streak is to end.

Alejandro Mejia, Rantoul

Senior offensive lineman could provide necessary leadership the Eagles are in need of.

  • Eric Miebach, Unity
  • Senior wide receiver and safety could be rare two-way contributor for the Rockets.

Rylan Mosier, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman

  • Senior running back and linebacker is bound and determined to help Buffaloes turn it around.

Tyler Neukomm, Milford/Cissna Park

  • Senior running back scampered his way to 1,832 rushing yards, 26 touchdowns last fall.

Jace Pankey, Iroquois West

Senior offensive lineman learned next to Clayton Leonard (Illinois) and Cannon Leonard

  • (Iowa).

Trey Peters, Mahomet-Seymour

Bulldogs always seem to have a breakout wide receiver in Jon Adkins

  • ’ offense. The junior seems like a strong possibility to keep that rolling.

Tristin Potts, Clinton

  • Senior running back topped 1,000 yards last season, one of eight returning starters on offense for Maroons.

Kodiac Pruitt, Centennial

  • Senior was a playmaker at linebacker last season. He’ll try to do the same for the Chargers at running back now, too.

Jordan Quinn, Tuscola

  • The Warriors have a proven track record of standout quarterbacks. Senior could add his name to this list.

Jameson Remole, Salt Fork

  • Junior quarterback was accurate and efficient last season. Traits that will serve the Storm well this fall.

Garrett Richardson, Unity

  • Junior, with speed to burst, is poised to become the Rockets’ next go-to running back.

Jaydon Riggs, Urbana

  • Senior is lean on experience, but he’ll get chance to start at quarterback for the Tigers in their return to the varsity ranks this fall.

George Rouse, Champaign Central

  • Maroons’ quarterback took his lumps last season, but has learned and improved heading into his junior season.

Peyton Roy, Blue Ridge

  • Former offensive lineman will try to get Knights back to 8-man playoffs as team’s quarterback.

Layne Rund, Villa Grove

  • Senior quarterback showed last year he can make big plays for the Blue Devils. The trend should continue into the 2023 season.

Gavin Schunke, Milford/Cissna Park

  • Senior nabbed 11 interceptions — yes, 11 interceptions — last season. And he’ll be the Bearcats’ quarterback as well this season.

Phil Shaw IV, Danville

  • Coach Marcus Forrest can’t wait to see senior linebacker play physical and fast for the Vikings.

Logan Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden

  • Senior quarterback is poised for even more success this season after throwing for 2,500 yards a year ago.

Karson Stevenson, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

  • Senior quarterback is capable of throwing for 300-plus yards every game if the Blue Devils need it.

Coy Taylor, St. Joseph-Ogden

  • Junior wide receiver is dependable, tough and catches anything in his radius.

Jasper Tarr, LeRoy

  • Senior exudes leadership and desire. Exactly what the Panthers need.

Luke Teschke, Monticello

  • Sages always have a quarterback who puts up gaudy numbers. Teschke is next up in his senior season.

Jacob Tighe, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Kaden Feagin

  • is gone to Illinois, but massive junior offensive lineman will be a force.

Cal Thomas, Ridgeview/Lexington

  • If Mustangs want to keep recent run of success going, senior running back/linebacker is vital.

Brock Suding, Unity

  • When this senior middle linebacker comes through on a blitz, watch out.

Mason Walker, Clinton

  • If the Maroons are able to get school’s first playoff win, senior quarterback will have starring role.

Trey Welter, Monticello

  • He’s not the biggest wide receiver, but senior could be disruptive in space.

Drew Wichtowski, Westville

  • Senior quarterback can drop back and throw a deep ball and then run over your team’s middle linebacker on the next play.

Colllin Young, Hoopeston Area/ Armstrong-Potomac

  • Senior defensive lineman recorded exactly 100 tackles last fall for the Cornjerkers.

Jeremiah Young, Centennial

Senior offensive lineman should compile plenty of pancakes this fall.