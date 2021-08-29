RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Unity 1-0 1 Rockets gave coach Scott Hamilton his 250th career win when they held off Prairie Central in a tough opener.
2. Monticello 1-0 2 Sages weathered any early storm versus St. Joseph-Ogden and then produced 43 unanswered points in rout.
3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1-0 3 Panthers’ first foray in Illini Prairie Conference play went well, as they handled Chillicothe IVC on the road.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 1-0 5 Bulldogs fell behind early at Canton and then went on an offensive tear, winning first Week 1 game since 2013.
5. Danville 1-0 6 Vikings steadily pulled away from rival Champaign Central and have a new Miles — JJ Miles — to ride legs of.
6. BHRA 1-0 7 Blue Devils blew the doors off a recently strong Clifton Central team, shutting out the Comets and scoring 35.
7. Tuscola 1-0 — Warriors made sure Cola Wars was their night to shine once again, as they largely silenced Arcola on the road.
8. Centennial 1-0 10 Chargers made a significant statement by putting up 65 points on Urbana, including 30 in the first 12 minutes.
9. Arcola 0-1 4 Purple Riders have work to do after hard-fought loss to Tuscola, will hope running back Jed Jones is healthy.
10. Salt Fork 1-0 — Storm rides into these rankings after traveling to and hanging 60 points on Dwight in VVC Football Alliance play.