Listen to this article

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Unity 1-0 1 Rockets gave coach Scott Hamilton his 250th career win when they held off Prairie Central in a tough opener.

2. Monticello 1-0 2 Sages weathered any early storm versus St. Joseph-Ogden and then produced 43 unanswered points in rout.

3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1-0 3 Panthers’ first foray in Illini Prairie Conference play went well, as they handled Chillicothe IVC on the road.

4. Mahomet-Seymour 1-0 5 Bulldogs fell behind early at Canton and then went on an offensive tear, winning first Week 1 game since 2013.

5. Danville 1-0 6 Vikings steadily pulled away from rival Champaign Central and have a new Miles — JJ Miles — to ride legs of.

6. BHRA 1-0 7 Blue Devils blew the doors off a recently strong Clifton Central team, shutting out the Comets and scoring 35.

7. Tuscola 1-0 — Warriors made sure Cola Wars was their night to shine once again, as they largely silenced Arcola on the road.

8. Centennial 1-0 10 Chargers made a significant statement by putting up 65 points on Urbana, including 30 in the first 12 minutes.

9. Arcola 0-1 4 Purple Riders have work to do after hard-fought loss to Tuscola, will hope running back Jed Jones is healthy.

10. Salt Fork 1-0 — Storm rides into these rankings after traveling to and hanging 60 points on Dwight in VVC Football Alliance play.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos