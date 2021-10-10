RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 7-0 1 Bulldogs rumbled past Peoria Richwoods to end three-game road trip, return home to face Mattoon in Week 8.
2. Unity 7-0 2 Rockets shut out Rantoul and scored nearly 50 points, get serious test when Paxton-Buckley-Loda comes to town.
3. BHRA 7-0 4 Blue Devils made quick work of Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, visit a challenging Westville squad next.
4. Prairie Central 6-1 5 Hawks won their sixth in a row by silencing Olympia, seek biggest win of season versus visiting Monticello soon.
5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5-2 6 Panthers stunned Monticello to become playoff eligible, have a chance to clinch a postseason berth in Tolono.
6. Monticello 6-1 3 Sages suffered heartbreaking loss against PBL but don’t have time to dwell with a trek to Fairbury on the horizon.
7. Westville 6-1 8 Tigers rolled past Salt Fork to gain significant momentum for Week 8 game with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
8. Centennial 4-3 9 Chargers pushed past Peoria Manual to move within one victory of playoffs. Normal Community is next roadblock.
9. Arcola 5-2 10 Purple Riders rallied past Cerro Gordo/Bement for playoff qualification, host fellow 5-2 team Villa Grove in Week 8..
10. Salt Fork 5-2 7 Storm was stumped by Westville, heads to Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac trying to clinch playoff spot.