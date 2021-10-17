RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 8-0 1 Bulldogs posted first shutout of the fall versus Mattoon, look for perfect regular season when hosting Bloomington.
2. Unity 8-0 2 Rockets steamrolled Paxton-Buckley-Loda, are a Week 9 win over Monticello away from clean Illini Prairie slate.
3. BHRA 8-0 3 Blue Devils squeezed past upset-minded Westville, draw surging Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac in Week 9.
4. Monticello 7-1 6 Sages rebounded from first loss of season by silencing Prairie Central, bring in rival Unity for regular-season finale.
5. Prairie Central 6-2 4 Hawks’ six-game win streak ended at Monticello’s hands. Winnable game at Bloomington Central Catholic on deck.
6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5-3 5 Panthers were slowed by Unity in another tough Illini Prairie game. St. Joseph-Ogden offers stiff test this Friday.
7. Arcola 6-2 9 Purple Riders have won each of their last six after shutting out Villa Grove. Week 9 foe Argenta-Oreana has forfeited.
8. Westville 6-2 7 Tigers kept pace with BHRA but couldn’t deal decisive blow, visit struggling Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman next.
9. Centennial 4-4 8 Chargers had good first half versus unbeaten Normal Community but stumbled. Rival Champaign Central awaits.
10. Iroquois West 6-2 — Raiders return to rankings after wins over Clifton Central and Dwight, picked up non-league Clinton for Week 9.