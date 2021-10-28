RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 9-0 1 Bulldogs overcame Bloomington in Week 9, host Jacksonville in Saturday night bout to start playoffs.
2. Unity 9-0 2 Rockets outlasted Monticello in overtime to stay perfect leading into playoff opener with Newton.
3. BHRA 9-0 3 Blue Devils rocked Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, host Virden North Mac in playoff debut.
4. Prairie Central 7-2 5 Hawks shut out Bloomington Central Catholic ahead of home playoff contest with Chicago King.
5. Monticello 7-2 4 Sages couldn’t finish off Unity, but they’ll remain at home in postseason opener to face Greenville.
6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6-3 6 Panthers eclipsed St. Joseph-Ogden in Week 9, likely earning hosting duties with Eureka this week.
7. Arcola 7-2 7 Purple Riders were off in Week 9 because of forfeit, welcome Winchester West Central to town next.
8. Centennial 5-4 9 Chargers qualified for playoffs by clipping Champaign Central, trek north to face Chicago Kenwood.
9. Westville 7-2 8 Tigers also had a bye courtesy a Week 9 forfeit, visit powerful Maroa-Forsyth in fun Class 3A bout.
10. Iroquois West 7-2 10 Raiders ran past Clinton in regular-season finale, bring in Monmouth United for playoff opener.