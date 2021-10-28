Listen to this article

RK., TEAM    REC.    PREV.    COMMENT

1. Mahomet-Seymour    9-0    1    Bulldogs overcame Bloomington in Week 9, host Jacksonville in Saturday night bout to start playoffs.

2. Unity    9-0    2    Rockets outlasted Monticello in overtime to stay perfect leading into playoff opener with Newton.

3. BHRA    9-0    3    Blue Devils rocked Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, host Virden North Mac in playoff debut.

4. Prairie Central    7-2    5    Hawks shut out Bloomington Central Catholic ahead of home playoff contest with Chicago King.

5. Monticello    7-2    4    Sages couldn’t finish off Unity, but they’ll remain at home in postseason opener to face Greenville.

6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda    6-3    6    Panthers eclipsed St. Joseph-Ogden in Week 9, likely earning hosting duties with Eureka this week.

7. Arcola    7-2    7    Purple Riders were off in Week 9 because of forfeit, welcome Winchester West Central to town next.

8. Centennial    5-4    9    Chargers qualified for playoffs by clipping Champaign Central, trek north to face Chicago Kenwood.

9. Westville    7-2    8    Tigers also had a bye courtesy a Week 9 forfeit, visit powerful Maroa-Forsyth in fun Class 3A bout.

10. Iroquois West    7-2    10    Raiders ran past Clinton in regular-season finale, bring in Monmouth United for playoff opener.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos