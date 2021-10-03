RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 6-0 2 Bulldogs stomped state-ranked Quincy Notre Dame, cap three-game road trip at Apollo Conference foe Taylorville.
2. Unity 6-0 1 Rockets made quick work of Pontiac at Hicks Field, take short trip north to winless Rantoul in Week 7 game.
3. Monticello 6-0 3 Sages eased past Rantoul in fairly low-scoring game, welcome tough Paxton-Buckley-Loda to town on Friday.
4. BHRA 6-0 4 Blue Devils trailed at halftime but eventually overwhelmed Salt Fork, visit Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman next.
5. Prairie Central 5-1 7 Hawks edged Paxton-Buckley-Loda on last-minute touchdown, try to extend win streak to six next at Olympia.
6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4-2 5 Panthers suffered a last-minute defeat for the second time this season, seek huge bounceback win at Monticello.
7. Salt Fork 5-1 6 Storm couldn’t keep up with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, head to new-look Memorial Field in Westville.
8. Westville 5-1 9 Tigers prevailed in defensive battle with Oakwood, now prepare for Salt Fork in second game at new facility.
9. Centennial 3-3 — Chargers doubled up Bloomington — 40-20 — to end three-game skid and are set to host winless Peoria Manual.
10. Arcola 4-2 — Purple Riders return to rankings amid four-game win streak, look to make it five at 3-3 Cerro Gordo/Bement.