RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Unity 3-0 1 Rockets nearly put up 50 points on Chillicothe IVC, host Olympia next.
2. Monticello 3-0 2 Sages soon will face another unbeaten IPC team: Bloomington CC.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 3-0 3 Bulldogs slowed state-ranked Mt. Zion, preparing for upstart Lincoln.
4. BHRA 3-0 5 Blue Devils had an opponent forfeit to them for second time this fall.
5. PBL 2-1 4 Panthers fell to Bloomington CC on touchdown toss as time expired.
6. Salt Fork 3-0 7 Storm keep piling up points, with another 49 versus Seneca in Week 3.
7. Centennial 2-1 6 Chargers kept close to Normal West — a good impression in a loss.
8. Westville 3-0 10 Tigers routed Oblong, get difficult test in Clifton Central next week.
9. Iroquois West 3-0 — Raiders have won three games in a season for first time since 2007.
10. Tuscola 1-2 8 Warriors again stunned in last minute, this time by Parke Heritage (Ind.).