Listen to this article

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Unity 3-0 1 Rockets nearly put up 50 points on Chillicothe IVC, host Olympia next.

2. Monticello 3-0 2 Sages soon will face another unbeaten IPC team: Bloomington CC.

3. Mahomet-Seymour 3-0 3 Bulldogs slowed state-ranked Mt. Zion, preparing for upstart Lincoln.

4. BHRA 3-0 5 Blue Devils had an opponent forfeit to them for second time this fall.

5. PBL 2-1 4 Panthers fell to Bloomington CC on touchdown toss as time expired.

6. Salt Fork 3-0 7 Storm keep piling up points, with another 49 versus Seneca in Week 3.

7. Centennial 2-1 6 Chargers kept close to Normal West — a good impression in a loss.

8. Westville 3-0 10 Tigers routed Oblong, get difficult test in Clifton Central next week.

9. Iroquois West 3-0 — Raiders have won three games in a season for first time since 2007.

10. Tuscola 1-2 8 Warriors again stunned in last minute, this time by Parke Heritage (Ind.).

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos