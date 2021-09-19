RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Unity 4-0 1 Rockets collected another lopsided win, this one versus Olympia. A tough trip to Bloomington CC awaits.
2. Monticello 4-0 2 Sages worked around also-unbeaten Bloomington CC for a solid victory, head to Pontiac for a Week 5 trip.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 4-0 3 Bulldogs romped past Lincoln to somewhat avenge a 2019 loss to the Railsplitters, visit Charleston next.
4. BHRA 4-0 4 Blue Devils dispatched Momence in first game since Week 2, stop by Oakwood next Saturday for VVC tilt.
5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3-1 5 Panthers recovered from first loss by trouncing Pontiac; road games with Rantoul, Prairie Central on deck.
6. Salt Fork 4-0 6 Storm overcame Iroquois West in battle of the unbeatens, host Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman soon.
7. Prairie Central 3-1 — Hawks ride into rankings on three-game win streak, can extend it to four at Chillicothe IVC in Week 5 affair.
8. Centennial 2-2 7 No shame in Chargers falling to state-ranked Kankakee, but hosting Peoria next is a tough rebound spot.
9. Danville 2-2 — Vikings return to the poll courtesy exciting win over Peoria Richwoods, stay on road at Peoria Manual next.
10. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3-1 — Falcons also back in the rankings fold as their defense continues to stand tall. They’ll visit Eureka in Week 5.