RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Unity 5-0 1 Rockets rumbled past Bloomington Central Catholic, and they return to Hicks Field in Week 6 to take on Pontiac.
2. Mahomet-Seymour 5-0 3 Bulldogs routed another Apollo Conference foe, this time Charleston. Quincy Notre Dame is a huge test in Week 6.
3. Monticello 5-0 2 Sages worked around Pontiac after a slow start, draw Rantoul at home before a daunting final three-game stretch.
4. BHRA 5-0 4 Blue Devils defeated Oakwood on Saturday afternoon, host a battle of unbeatens in Week 6 versus rival Salt Fork.
5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4-1 5 Panthers held off Rantoul on the road and now will begin a brutal last four games by making a trip to Prairie Central.
6. Salt Fork 5-0 6 Storm didn’t give Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman a chance, looks to be firing on all cylinders before visiting BHRA.
7. Prairie Central 4-1 7 Hawks clipped Chillicothe IVC, have won their last four after losing to Unity in Week 1. PBL stops by Fairbury next.
8. Danville 3-2 9 Vikings nearly shut out Peoria Manual to get back above .500, go for third straight win against Peoria Notre Dame.
9. Westville 4-1 — Tigers back in the rankings after dousing Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, play host to Oakwood in Week 6.
10. Tuscola 2-3 — Warriors also return to this list after stunning state-ranked Central A&M. They’ll head to Clinton seeking .500 record.