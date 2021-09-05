RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Unity 2-0 1 Rockets used a fourth-quarter surge to roll past St. Joseph-Ogden. First road trip — to Chillicothe — now on deck.
2. Monticello 2-0 2 Sages didn’t have much trouble with Chillicothe IVC, permitted 14 points in first two games. Visit to Olympia is next.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 2-0 4 Bulldogs thrashed Effingham and look like a team to beat in Apollo Conference. Mt. Zion will test that in Week 3.
4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2-0 3 Panthers made it look easy versus Olympia, get first big test of Illini Prairie run with Week 3 trip to Bloomingon CC.
5. BHRA 2-0 6 Blue Devils picked up last-second game with South Vermillion (Ind.) and scored 61 points. They host Watseka next.
6. Centennial 2-0 8 Chargers stuffed Danville in a defensive slugfest and will get another solid challenge when Normal West stops by.
7. Salt Fork 2-0 10 Storm’s offense continues to impress, putting up 46 versus Momence. They’ll pay a visit to Seneca seeking more.
8. Tuscola 1-1 7 Warriors nearly topped Cumberland in Class 1A top-10 showdown. They host Sullivan/Okaw Valley in CIC opener.
9. Danville 1-1 5 Vikings won’t have time to feel badly after Centennial loss, because rugged Peoria is coming to Vermilion County.
10. Westville 2-0 — Tigers enter the rankings after routing Wateska on the road. They’ll next face Oblong at a neutral field in Catlin.