RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Tuscola 12-0 1 Warriors will take area’s only perfect girls’ record into Thursday’s Cola Wars matchup, after defeating Warrensburg-Latham.
2. Mahomet-Seymour 8-3 6 Bulldogs slowed Unity ahead of a non-league road trip to Eureka. They’ll also host Normal U-High before Christmas.
3. St. Thomas More 5-2 5 Sabers rallied past Champaign Central with a huge fourth quarter Monday, host Illini Prairie enemy Prairie Central next.
4. ALAH 8-3 3 Knights ended a two-game losing run by knocking off Monticello, bring Effingham St. Anthony to their gym on Saturday.
5. Unity 7-2 2 Rockets tumbled versus Mahomet-Seymour to end a win streak at three games, host another Apollo team in Mt. Zion soon.
6. Tri-County 9-3 7 Titans dumped Lincoln Prairie opponent Cerro Gordo/Bement as a tune-up for a big bout with Class 2A state-ranked Paris.
7. Champaign Central 7-8 4 Maroons ended a three-game skid Tuesday by topping Rantoul, draw Danville in their final pre-holiday tournament tilt.
8. Cissna Park 9-1 8 Timberwolves bested Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, welcome another Vermilion Valley foe Westville to town Thursday.
9. Arcola 6-1 10 Purple Riders can end Tuscola’s unbeaten run Thursday in the latest version of Cola Wars, have won their last five games.
10. Salt Fork 5-2 NR Storm overwhelmed Chrisman for a third consecutive triumph, visits powerhouse Paris prior to playing in the BSN Classic.