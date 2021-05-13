CHAMPAIGN — Teri Scaggs and her Centennial boys’ tennis assistant coaches, Alex Amatyleon and Randy Cetin, returned just one varsity singles player for the 2021 season.
Not a surprise, considering there was no IHSA boys’ tennis in 2020.
It’s a common predicament for numerous spring athletic programs.
The Chargers, however, don’t seem the least bit disadvantaged by the situation nowadays.
“We have a team that could potentially win the Big 12 Conference and sectionals,” Scaggs said Tuesday morning, hours before Centennial defeated Bloomington 9-0 to remain perfect in duals this season.
“We’re just trying to do what we can to put ourselves in a position to give as many kids as possible a chance to be able to qualify and attend state,” Scaggs continued. “Some of them have the potential to do really well at state.”
The Chargers have sliced and diced their regular-season slate to this point. They defeated Urbana 9-0, Champaign Central 6-3, Mattoon 9-0, Peoria Richwoods 6-3, Uni High 7-2, Normal Community 7-2 and Normal West 9-0 before the aforementioned triumph versus Bloomington.
“It took them to be ready for the season before they came in,” Scaggs said. “The time and commitment ahead of time, you don’t always get from your players.”
Topping Centennial’s singles draw is freshman Max Braun, who claims wins over Urbana senior Bill Layton and Uni High senior Zachary Donnini — a pair of former News-Gazette All-Area first-team selections.
“We weren’t even sure he was going to come out for the team,” said Scaggs, adding that Braun also focuses on United State Tennis Association events. “He works hard. He plays five to six times a week. ... He’s been a great addition.”
Max’s brother, junior James Braun, holds the No. 2 singles slot.
“He has a great knowledge of tennis and a great skill set,” Scaggs said of James Braun.
Junior Lino Jo, senior Chris Sarol, senior David Diep and freshman Jason Kim slot into the Nos. 3-6 singles roles, respectively.
Sarol was unbeaten until the Uni High dual, and Diep was cut from the team as a sophomore.
“(Jo, Sarol and Diep) came into the season having played a lot with each other since the season ended (in 2019),” Scaggs said. “It was a pleasant surprise to know they had committed to that all along.”
Seniors Wilson Andrews, Liam Dee and Hai Diep and junior Sung Joon Choi provide doubles options, while senior Ben Kirby hopes to return from an ankle injury before season’s end.
“We knew in the beginning the team would be deep,” Scaggs said. “I’ve just been impressed with all of them.”