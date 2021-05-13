ST. JOSEPH — Hayden Knott’s most recent trip to the IHSA Class 1A boys’ track and field state meet happened in 2019 — the last time the event was held, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Then a sophomore at St. Joseph-Ogden, Knott qualified for the small-school shot put tournament at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium.
“I didn’t get to finals,” Knott said. “I wasn’t too far outside of it, though.”
He’s not kidding.
Knott missed the 12-athlete finals cut by 2 inches, his top toss of 48 feet, 8 inches falling behind the 48-10s of Tuscola’s CJ Picazo and Trenton Wesclin’s Jacob Brown.
Knott is well on his way to not only bridging that gap in 2021 but potentially leaving Charleston with a pair of state championships.
The SJ-O senior boasts Class 1A’s best shot put and discus throws as of Wednesday morning. He recorded each at the May 1 Rantoul Invitational, throwing the shot 56-23/4 and the discus 176-2.
Those marks would have placed first and fourth in their respective fields at the 2019 state meet.
“I want to try to win state in both of them, and hopefully I can,” Knott said. “Last year I didn’t get to (try), and I thought I was going to do real good last year. But this year I’ll be able to actually do it and see how good I can do.”
Knott’s aforementioned 56-23/4 hurl in shot put is the Spartans’ school record. Knott said he’s about 5 feet away from the discus record.
“It would just be real nice to know I was one of the top ones from St. Joe,” Knott said.
Knott took up throwing in fifth grade when he watched older sister Riley, a 2017 SJ-O grad, doing the same in middle school.
Both are the children of 1984 Spartans alumnus Greg Knott, a 2020 inductee into the SJ-O Hall of Fame.
Hayden Knott took ninth in the shot put and 13th in the discus at the 2017 IESA Class AA eighth-grade boys’ state meet. He followed by qualifying for the IHSA Class 1A state discus showcase as a freshman, though he didn’t make it out of the preliminaries.
“I like discus more. It’s just easier, and you throw it farther and it’s more fun,” Knott said. “It just takes a lot of time (to become good at throwing). Just trying over and over again, trying to ... get more consistent and repeat what you’re doing.”
Knott and his fellow Spartans throwers work under the co-coaching of Jerry Hewerdine and Thad Trimble.
“I don’t think I’d be nearly the same (without them) because they’re just laid back,” Knott said. “They pretty much let me do what I want to do and they understand.
“You pretty much just do whatever you want because nobody can make you do it. So if you want to be good, you’ve just got to do it yourself.”
Knott has been more than good this spring.
He’s yet to lose a competition in either shot put or discus, placing first in both during duals against Clinton and Eureka, in a quadrangular against Judah Christian, St. Teresa and Shelbyville, and during invitationals in Rantoul and Monticello.
Knott highlighted the Rantoul meet for another reason beyond the fact it’s where he set the school shot put record.
It’s also where he squared off with Salt Fork sophomore Garrett Taylor — brother of Illinois State freshman thrower Payton Taylor. The younger Taylor ranks second in Class 1A discus with a toss of 170-1 and ninth in shot put with a throw of 48-51/2.
Perhaps Knott and Taylor can duke it out again in Charleston.
It’s where Knott hopes to complete his final throws, as the future Parkland College student doesn’t intend to pursue the sport collegiately.
“I’ll just have to throw best there,” Knott said.