MAHOMET — Jeremy Davis’ first season as the Mahomet-Seymour girls’ soccer coach didn’t get off to the best of starts.
Because it never really started, with the COVID-19 pandemic preventing the Bulldogs and other programs statewide from playing any matches last spring.
Davis’ second year in charge of the M-S girls also began in less-than-optimal fashion.
The Bulldogs fell behind Normal Community 3-0 roughly 20 minutes into their April 22 season opener.
“The girls (were) learning a little bit of the speed of the game at the varsity level, but also I would say (it was) one of those cases of I tried to overcoach it a little bit — going into a big game without enough practice time,” Davis said.
Davis finished his fourth season overseeing M-S boys’ soccer five days before the Bulldog girls played their first match of 2021.
“That’s definitely one I’d love to have back,” Davis continued, “because I thought once we adjusted within the game, I thought we were the better team.”
M-S rallied against Normal but ultimately fell 3-2. Since then, the Bulldogs have been unstoppable. M-S holds an 11-1 record — including a 7-0 mark in the Apollo Conference — ahead of Thursday’s home match against Charleston. A win guarantees the Bulldogs, who have outscored their opponents 81-10, at least a share of the league title with two conference matches remaining.
“I don’t know that I would’ve said we would’ve been on an 11-game (streak),” Davis said. “I thought we had a chance to be pretty good.”
More so than the Apollo matches, narrow victories against Normal U-High (2-1), Rochester (4-3) and Morton (1-0) suggest to Davis his team can get over a sectional hump that’s long hindered M-S.
M-S owns nine regional championships during its history but have never advanced out of the sectional round.
“That’s definitely the goal this year, being we’d like to go deeper,” Davis said. “As long as we keep improving, I think we’ll be in a good spot.”
Their final significant regular-season test comes Saturday at perennial power Chatham Glenwood.
A big reason the Bulldogs are worthy of a postseason run is the trio of junior forward Cayla Koerner, junior midfielder Brea Benson and senior midfielder Nyah Biegler.
Davis said Mattoon coach Ryan Ghere recently told Davis all three of those girls could be all-state selections by season’s end.
“They’ve been dominant,” Davis said. “Those three are pretty special players.”
Koerner boasts 32 goals and 14 assists, Benson has recorded 10 goals and 22 assists and former News-Gazette All-Area first-teamer Biegler has notched 10 goals and eight assists.
A solid supporting cast surrounds those three.
Senior forward Elise Hertling, junior forward Lauren Schnepper, sophomore midfielder Abigail Bunting and junior midfielder Grace Lietz all make offensive contributions. Senior Maddison Claybrooke and sophomore Janel Straub are among those holding down the defense.
“(I’m) pretty pleasantly surprised with what we’ve got around them,” Davis said, “which is typically pretty good, above-average players.”