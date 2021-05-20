CHAMPAIGN — What does it take to receive high-fives from opposing baseball players during a game?
Ask Champaign Central junior Jake Munroe.
He had Hoopeston Area athletes applauding his hitting prowess last Saturday at Spalding Park in Champaign after he hit three home runs during the first half of a doubleheader.
Central defeated the Cornjerkers 12-2 in the first game and 18-8 in the second game, with the Maroons now sitting at 17-5 ahead of a 4:30 p.m. first pitch on Thursday at Big 12 opponent Normal Community.
Munroe stole the show with his powerful performance in the opener, which he followed by recording a triple, double, single and four runs scored during the second game.
Munroe finished with eight RBI on the day, as well.
“It feels surreal because it feels like just a year ago I was a freshman,” Munroe said. “Then COVID hit and I lost my sophomore season. I just want to make my mark on this team. It kind of felt like my time was right now, and I was able to do that last Saturday.”
Munroe’s three-homer game is the fourth in Champaign High/Central history, joining previous accomplishments from Leon Shoaf in 1937, Marc Funkhouser in 1989 and Connor Mapes in 2015.
“It didn’t really hit that I was making Central history at that point. It didn’t really feel like three home runs came in that one game,” Munroe said. “It was a surreal event.”
Munroe’s doubleheader started with him assessing a strike call made on Maroons leadoff hitter Nate Allen in the bottom of the first inning. Munroe wondered if the bottom of the zone might extend just a bit lower throughout the game.
So Munroe offered at a low first-pitch split-finger fastball and cleared Spalding’s outfield fence for a solo shot.
Munroe called his second at-bat the hardest of the three in which he hit a home run. But with Allen on second base, Munroe drove a high fastball out of the yard.
Could Munroe really go 3 for 3 with three home runs?
“I was just nervous because ... I didn’t want to strike out and make it look like it was a fluke kind of thing,” Munroe said.
Adding to the pressure, Munroe strode to the plate with the bases loaded. Munroe laid off a curveball, then smacked a fastball that had home run distance, but went foul.
“I knew the next pitch was going to be a curveball because (the pitcher) was going to try to mess up my rhythm,” Munroe said, “and he kind of just hung a curveball and I was able to get a hold of it.”
Commence high-fiving from both teams and a spot in Central’s history book.
Longtime Maroons coach John Staab probably didn’t anticipate this sort of single-game output from Munroe, but he’s known of Munroe’s potential since the 6-foot-2, 205-pound infielder entered high school.
“We expected quite a bit from him,” Staab said. “Last year, he was likely going to start for us at third to start the season.”
That’s a significant vote of confidence.
The 2020 Maroons, who didn’t get to play a game because of the COVID-19 pandemic, carried double-digit seniors on their roster.
“He was going to be probably the only underclassman that was going to crack that starting lineup,” Staab continued. “He pretty much won (the third-base job) by the time we were getting ready to play our first game. We moved him to short this year because we felt like we had a hole there and we needed our best defender there.”
The strong bat and defense are part of Munroe’s “great skill set,” according to Staab, along with solid hand-eye coordination.
Munroe still took strides to improve his game earlier in the pandemic. He joined the 17U travel team Rake City, which operates out of the Chicagoland area. The program previously was called Team Demarini and at one time included Maroons product Cam Robinson, who currently is a pitcher at Louisville.
“Delroy Robinson (Cam’s dad), he’s helped me so much with my hitting over the years,” Munroe said, “and he’s just been a good support system.”
With Rake City, Munroe plays alongside the likes of Notre Dame commits Owen Murphy and Estevan Moreno, who are juniors at Riverside-Brookfield and Montini, respectively.
“Just spending time in the cage with them and watching them field has just upped my game tenfold,” Munroe said. “It was great seeing some top-ranked players play, their routines in pregame and how they interact with the game of baseball. And I can just take some of that and copy it to my game.”
Munroe said he’s found more consistency in his hitting since joining Rake City, making contact with increasing regularity.
After feeling a bit uncomfortable during Central’s 2021 opener — a 9-0 loss to St. Joseph-Ogden on April 15 — Munroe said he’s rediscovered that offensive consistency.
And the Maroons are following suit. After an 0-3 start, they’ve lost just two games while pulling off separate winning streaks of nine and six games. The latter is still ongoing.
“At the beginning of the season, as a team, we just weren’t so sure about our chances ... because we’re such a young team,” Munroe said. Central’s roster is filled with six seniors, three juniors, three sophomores and a freshman.
“After that first (three) games, being on this roll, everybody’s clicking on the same level,” Munroe continued, “and it’s just fun.”
Munroe said he wants to vie for the Maroons’ single-season batting average title, which is held by current Pittsburgh Pirates minor leaguer Jake Snider. Staab said Munroe was hitting .559 prior to a 5-3 win Tuesday against Peoria Richwoods.
If Munroe keeps slugging the ball — he now has five home runs on the season — opposing teams might opt to let Munroe’s batting average remain right where it is.
“(Hoopeston Area) couldn’t intentionally walk him,” Staab said of Munroe’s bases-loaded third at-bat. “I suppose they could’ve. Maybe they should’ve.”