Preps coordinator Colin Likas caught up with Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior softball player MAKENZIE BROWN, a Tulsa signee who has tossed two no-hitters this season and boasts a 10-1 record and 0.31 ERA through 15 games:
ALAH started with three doubleheaders in its first four matchups, including back-to-back on April 16 and 17. What was that like to start the season?
“I remember us all looking at each other after our first (doubleheader), and we were like, ‘I guess we’ll see you guys in eight hours.’ We were dead the next day. We woke up, and our bodies were rocked. We were not ready to play two more games quite yet.”
But your team split both of those doubleheaders and now is 12-3.
“We all feel pretty good with where we’re at. Obviously we know there’s plenty of work that still needs to be done, but we’re ready to keep working hard and hopefully have a successful season. I think if we get all of our bats going and tighten up a few things on our defense, we have a run at a state title. ... Having a chance at a far postseason is something to look forward to with this season.”
How important is it that softball is having an IHSA postseason, unlike sports earlier this school year?
“I wouldn’t feel this way, but I feel like (for some people) it’d almost be like, ‘What’s the point of playing or going out?’ I think it could be a struggle to find enough girls for a team, especially at a small school.”
Do any of the team’s first 12 wins especially stand out to you?
“Every win is just as important as the next. St. Joe would’ve been a really good win, but a lot of their players were quarantined and — not taking that win away from us — they weren’t at their full potential yet. Definitely the Windsor/Stew-Stras game was a feather in our cap, and the very first Casey-Westfield game (to open the season). We didn’t expect to come out like we did, especially with most of our girls still in volleyball at that time. That was important.”
How have you felt about your pitching this season?
“I’m not a stat looker. ... Obviously, I want to strike everyone out. That’s my ultimate goal. But what it all boils down to is: Where can I improve? And I think any time I step into the circle, it’s what can I do to be better. ... I didn’t have a true off-speed (pitch) until this past summer. My pitching coach (Tony Moll) started working with me on one. ... Without Tony, I would not be where I’m at softball-wise. He helped me get the exposure I needed to get recruited. He’s just such a great guy and someone you’ll remember for the rest of your life.”
What are your expectations for Tulsa?
“I have to be fully prepared for what there is to come. I’ve obviously never experienced a college atmosphere yet, and I think going in stronger than I’ve ever been with a mindset of working harder than I ever have is what will make me the best I can be. ... I was definitely lucky enough to be committed before COVID hit, but I definitely sympathize for the athletes who didn’t get the opportunity to have the potential of being great in the college world.”