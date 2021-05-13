How did your work outside Uni High practices help prepare you for high school soccer?
“It was very different, especially since I didn’t have as much time with my team. I didn’t really know the other players very well. But I think it helped me prepare to stay calm in a newer environment with bigger and faster players that are playing at a higher level.”
What does it mean to have a 2021 season after your freshman campaign was canceled?
“We were so excited. I was so worried I would miss two seasons. Already missing one was a lot because soccer’s my main sport, and I’ve been looking forward to this all my life.”
What was it like returning to competition?
“It was kind of an unreal experience, actually. I was not sure how long it would be until I played again, and I didn’t play travel team in the fall because of COVID. I was so excited. I was also extremely nervous, which normally I don’t get. But after so long I really was nervous. Once I stepped on the field, I got back in game mode.”
Do any of the team’s 29 goals through the first five matches stand out?
“I actually have two — one was mine, and one was someone else’s. The first one was in our second game (against Meridian). I had taken a corner kick, and it was in the air going toward the PK spot. And Maxine (van der Donk) just headed it in right past the goalie. I think it was a textbook header. ... The other one was playing against Monticello. I remember my third goal a lot. I was on the right side, and I remember my brother just being very excited because he thought it was an impossible angle, and I just curled it in over the goalie right into the back of the net.”