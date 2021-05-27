News-Gazette Colin Likas caught up with Unity thrower GRACIE COX after the senior set a new Illini Prairie Conference discus record during Tuesday’s league meet:
Your discus throw of 131 feet, 6 inches set the new conference meet record. What does it mean to you?
“A lot. It really does. And I enjoy doing it, and it’s something I would actually like to keep doing in the future.”
Your top discus throw of 138-13/4 ranks third in Class 2A. Were you expecting to fare this well?
“No, not at all. I left my PR at 109 sophomore year, and then junior year we didn’t have a season. I came out and just tried to compete as hard as I could, and I feel pretty good.”
How have you improved your throwing so significantly?
“I actually started lifting a lot, starting at the beginning of this year. And we actually have a gym at our house now, so I work out every day to try to get better. ... I just wanted to get better and better, and I felt like (lifting) was something that would help me achieve that goal. I just really wanted to improve myself in any way possible.”
How long have you been throwing?
“Since freshman year. I kind of just wanted a spring sport and to be active and have something to do. So I asked Coach (Tony) Reetz if I could throw because I actually began as a sprinter and I had plantar fasciitis. So I asked him, ‘Can I throw?’ And he said, ‘I think you would be good at disc.’ ... It was a big change, actually. But I think I made a good choice, and I actually like doing just throwing.”
Do you have a favorite between shot put and discus?
“(Discus) is my favorite. I actually focused on disc from when I started, and I actually just started throwing shot in the middle of this season. So I’ve always been throwing disc, and Coach Reetz really works with me for discus.”
Did you immediately see success this season in discus?
“No, actually I threw 104 in the first meet. Our second meet at Monticello, I threw a 118 and then I started climbing from there. I was shocked. I just felt down (about my performance) at the very beginning, and then when I threw 118, I was just happy I improved.”
You broke a 43-year-old school record in discus on May 8 by tossing 129-2. And you’ve since reset your own record multiple times. Do you enter meets thinking about that now?
“I just go into it calmly, not thinking about it, because I just want to make sure I get that out of my head and not think about breaking another record or improving my PR. I just want to have fun and enjoy what I do.”
What are your expectations for the remainder of this season?
“My main goal is hopefully to hit 140, because that’s what we’ve been working on, and Coach Reetz really thinks I’ll be able to do that by the end of the year.”
You’ll compete in the Class 2A Mt. Zion Sectional on June 3. Do you have expectations for that or the state meet?
“No, I don’t really have an expectation because I just feel like I’ll get in my head if I try to hit a certain mark. I feel like I just need to go out and not even think about it at all.”
You and your classmates graduated back on May 16. What’s it like to still be competing under the Unity banner?
“I don’t mind it at all. I’d rather have it later into the summer and still go to state and sectionals and have all that, instead of being cut off and you can’t go to that if I were to make it.”