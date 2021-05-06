Preps coordinator Colin Likas caught up with the Hawks' senior catcher to discuss VG/H’s fast start:
Your team started 4-1 before Wednesday’s 15-0 win against Arcola. What’s been the key?
“Our team is a pretty strong offensive team. We scored 55 runs in our (first) four games. ... You’ve got to have the defense to back it up, too, and I think we’re pretty strong there. But I definitely know offense is our strong side. ... It’s contagious. Once we start getting a couple hits, it just follows. Your top three, if they get hits the whole lineup’s going to start hitting.”
What did it mean to get back on the field last month?
“We were pretty excited about it. We were really excited for last season, and we didn’t even get a game in last season. So I feel like we came in with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder, and we wanted to get started as soon as we could. ... We had five sophomores starting for our team in 2019, so we had a lot expected of us (in 2020) and we were really excited for it. We had big plans, and we still continue to have big plans this year. It’s just we’re doing it a year later than we wanted to.”
What are some of the most important aspects of being the starting catcher?
“You’ve got to know your pitcher, and you’ve got to know his strong suits and what he struggles with. ... And you’ve got to put confidence into a pitcher, as well. If he has confidence, he can really just do what he needs to do.”
Any game you’re looking forward to this season?
“St. Joe (on May 12th). ... It’s just one of those teams that’s in our area. They’re good. They’ve always been good. So it’s a goal to try to go out and beat them.”