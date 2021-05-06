TOLONO — Tony Reetz’s Unity girls’ track and field team participated in last Friday’s Lady Sages Invitational at Monticello.
Patrick Striegel’s Unity boys’ track and field squad followed the next day with involvement in the Rantoul Invitational.
A pair of 12-team events.
Something that would’ve seemed unlikely in January, when the IHSA announced a condensed schedule for this school year’s remaining athletic ventures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even during the fall 2020 schedule that featured golf, cross-country and tennis — all deemed lower-risk sports by the Illinois Department of Public Health, similar to track and field — smaller contests more often were the norm as a means of preventing COVID-19 spread.
Now that vaccination is becoming more common, however, it seems bigger competitions are returning under the IHSA umbrella.
“It’s been a sense of normalcy, I guess is the best way to describe it,” Reetz said. “This has obviously been chaotic in a lot of other ways — from the way we’re doing school to the way other sports are being handled. With us actually getting into a rhythm of practice and meets ... that’s something that feels normal.”
Reetz, who is the throws coach among both genders of Rockets, watched his girls’ team place second in Monticello behind only Mt. Zion.
Some of Unity’s top efforts in this meet were put forth by underclassmen. Freshman Caelyn Kleparski won the pole vault at 10 feet, 7 inches, and freshman Bri Ritchie took second in her first-ever 300-meter hurdles race at 50.29 seconds.
“We took advantage of having some contact days in the fall, so it wasn’t such a long wait,” Reetz said. “For a lot of these kids, we had never worked with them.”
Striegel, one of the school’s sprints coaches, saw his boys place sixth of 12 in Rantoul. They still received a winning display from senior Kyle Burgoni in the 100 dash (11.03) and a runner-up showing from junior Carson Kleparski in the pole vault (13-6).
“The kids were really excited, especially the kids that were successful on Saturday,” Striegel said. “We had some really good performances from our kids that hadn’t competed in 700 days.”
The meets in Monticello and Rantoul were made easier by spacious campuses that allowed for sufficient distance between athletes prior to events.
“I think they went from a 16-team meet to about a 12-team meet. In terms of the athletes, it seemed very much like a normal track meet,” Striegel said of the Rantoul event. “Our boys spend a lot of time supporting one another around the track and field event areas. There’s some strong relationships formed in track you don’t see in (some other sports).”
That socialization element was lost in some medium- and higher-risk sports earlier this school year as travel and event-size restrictions dominated planning. As said restrictions loosen — with lower-risk sports coming first — teams benefit in numerous ways.
“(The Lady Sages Invitational) was kind of a who’s who of central Illinois here,” Reetz said. “I told the girls on Thursday, ‘This is going to feel like a sectional meet because that’s the kind of talent you’re going to see there,’ and sure enough that’s kind of what it was.”