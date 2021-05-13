MAHOMET — Receiving the approval of Jonathan Wells is a landmark moment for a high school high jumper.
Mahomet-Seymour senior CJ Shoaf knows that feeling.
Wells is a two-time IHSA state champion and six-time All-American at the University of Illinois, possessing the Illini’s all-time high jump record at 7 feet, 5 inches.
The graduate student also occasionally helps out at the Champaign-based Pole Vault Junkies facility — which caters to track and field events beyond just pole vault.
Such as high jump.
Enter Shoaf, who began working out at Pole Vault Junkies after his sophomore season with the Bulldogs.
“Probably one of his ‘a-ha’ moments was Jonathan came in and was working with him,” said Carroll Whitehouse, Shoaf’s jumping coach at M-S. “(Wells) just looked at him and said, ‘Did you just jump that off of four steps?’ And (Shoaf) was like, ‘Yeah.’ And (Wells) goes, ‘That’s what I jump, man. You’re capable of going 7 foot.’”
Turns out Wells was correct. And Shoaf isn’t satisfied with 7 feet, either.
Shoaf currently boasts the state’s best outdoor high jump at 6 feet, 10 inches, and cleared 7 feet during a March 6 indoor event in Chicago. He most recently eclipsed 6-10 last Friday in Monticello.
The height would have won the 2019 Class 2A state high jump by 1 inch.
“I feel great,” Shoaf said. “That 6-10 was pretty easy now. I’ve jumped it probably a half-dozen times now. I really have no problem with 6-10 anymore. I really would like to go 7-1, 7-2, 7-3 outdoors here if I can.”
Shoaf, who told The News-Gazette on Wednesday that he’s verbally committed to Illinois to continue his athletic career, is aiming for a significant mark.
The best-ever high jump recorded at an IHSA state meet is 7-31/2 by Heyworth’s Tom Smith in 1985. The 2A state record is 7-11/2, established by Marion’s Darryl Sullivan in 2016.
“I know I have the vertical, and I know I have the form,” the 6-foot-4 Shoaf said. “I just need to make sure I execute. ... It’s just believing in myself.”
Perhaps unbelievably, Shoaf’s high jumping career is barely older than his high school tenure.
Shoaf began the sport in eighth grade and quickly saw improvement.
“I just had one meet where I think I increased my (personal record) by about 8 inches,” Shoaf said. “I went from 4-10 to 5-8, and I qualified for state.”
Shoaf wound up fourth in the 2017 IESA Class AA eighth-grade boys’ field by clearing 5-8.
Then Shoaf connected with Whitehouse at the high-school level.
“That first year I saw he had some spring, but ... he didn’t have a fresh jump in his legs because he was doing so much work out with his hurdles,” Whitehouse said. “Sophomore year is when we spent a lot more time working together, and to be honest, I held the reins back a lot because he’ll work as hard as you want to work him.”
“We really started to study and learn together,” Shoaf added. “Almost every time we jump, we put our heads together and figure out ... what we can do, and so it’s just a constant battle between us and the bar.”
Shoaf also continues hurdling for the Bulldogs to this day. In fact, he owns this season’s top Class 2A time in the 110-meter hurdles as of Wednesday morning, clocking 14.45 seconds at the same Monticello meet in which he leaped 6-10 in high jump.
That time is an M-S school record. Shoaf holds the Bulldogs’ high jump record, as well, setting it during an indoor meet last year.
“I definitely put more energy into high jump,” Shoaf said. “But hurdles, I would definitely like to try and attempt to get another state title there.”
Shoaf qualified for the 2019 Class 2A state meet in high jump and the 110 hurdles.
He rated 12th in the hurdles preliminaries to fall short of finals advancement but cracked the high jump championship field by clearing 6-3 in prelims.
Shoaf’s Day 2 didn’t go as well at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium, as he maxed out at 6-5 and tied for sixth.
“It helps with nerves and it makes it familiar,” Shoaf said. “I’m not going into some unknown place. ... I know what it’s going to feel like, and so I don’t have to worry about going into something brand new.”
Whitehouse is excited about the prospect of fans from across the state getting to experience Shoaf’s athleticism during the June 18 Class 2A state meet in Charleston. It’s been a rarity over the last two school years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Not enough people have gotten to see this kid do something amazing,” Whitehouse said. “He’s going to get his chance here in the next few weeks.”
Elite company
The IHSA handed out its first boys’ state high jump championship during the 1892-93 school year, to Geneseo’s Forrest Lowes. Since then, 15 local athletes have earned the top prize. A look at the list, which Mahomet-Seymour’s CJ Shoaf will aim to join in the June 18 Class 2A state meet:
YEAR ATHLETE SCHOOL JUMP FIELD
- 1912-13 George Allen Clinton 5-8 1/2N/A
1914-15 Arthur Gantz Champaign 5-8 Class A
- 1919-20 Homer Greer Urbana 5-7Class A
- 1919-20 Warren Wierman Atwood 5-9Class B
- 1922-23 Robert Carson Danville 5-8 3/4Class A
- 1936-37 Paul Blue Mahomet 6-1 N/A
- 1954-55 Wilbur Dickson Danville 6-2N/A
- 1955-56 Wilbur Dickson Danville 6-3 1/4 N/A
- 1959-60 Dave Schmidt Atwood 6-2N/A
- 1968-69 Galyn Sweet Colfax 6-6 N/A
- 1969-70 Galyn Sweet Colfax 6-10 1/4 N/A
- 1972-73 U.S. Davidson Centennial 6-7 N/A
- 1978-79 Tyke Peacock Urbana 7-1 Class AA
- 1988-89 Heath Weddle Monticello 6-7 Class A
- 1989-90 Heath Weddle Monticello 6-8 Class A
- 2007-08 Mykhail Chambers Urbana 6-8 Class AA
- 2015-16 Tyler Owen Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6-10 Class 1A
- 2016-17 Nicholas Jackson Champaign Central 6-9 Class 2A
2017-18 Austin Rauch Clinton 6-10 Class 2A
- Tied for first place
- Single-class competition