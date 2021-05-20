TUSCOLA — Alyssa Williams’ first-ever IHSA state track and field appearance could include her standing atop the Class 1A girls’ podium multiple times.
That’s no exaggeration.
The Tuscola athlete didn’t qualify for any girls’ state events as a freshman in 2019. She saw the bulk of her 2020 sophomore campaign wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now a junior, Williams is a force in small-school girls’ track and field.
As of Wednesday morning, she ranked first in the 100-meter dash, fourth in the 200 dash and second in the long jump in Class 1A.
And she holds the school record in all three events, breaking each one multiple times this spring.
Talk about a significant improvement.
“It’s something I’ve thought about since I was a freshman,” Williams said. “I just saw the (records) board in the gym, and I said, ‘Man, one day I want to be up there.’ I knew it was going to take hard work to get up there, and honestly, I was just taken aback when I actually did it.”
The preamble to Williams’ record-breaking efforts is different from those of like-minded girls’ track and field competitors.
She didn’t leave the state for any independent meets or join a travel team.
Instead, she served as a wide receiver and defensive back for Warriors football earlier this year.
“(Football practices) really helped me with my speed and explosion,” Williams said. “One thing my teammates and my coaches noticed is that I had gotten a lot faster, which I didn’t expect.”
Williams said she never considered seeking out regional or national track and field meets because she had no interest in leaving Tuscola.
She realized she could get all of her necessary training accomplished in her hometown. That bet on herself and her city is paying off in a big way.
“(My football teammates) really helped motivate me day after day,” Williams said. “We got the work done, and we got better consistently throughout the year.”
Williams didn’t take long to guarantee her place in the Warriors’ track and field record book.
During an April 29 meet in Maroa, Williams established new 100 and long jump school records.
Williams was keying in on the 100 record, so she was surprised when she earned the long jump record first.
“I wasn’t even knowing what to expect because I was just coming out of football season. No long jump practices,” Williams said. “First jump was 17-1. Just like, ‘That’s an inch away. I’ve got to keep going.’ Second one was 16-5. Kind of got discouraged. But then, I got 17-5 and boom, school record.”
Williams followed that by sprinting 12.62 seconds in the 100.
“I didn’t even know I was going that fast,” Williams said, “and then Coach (Drew Sterkel) said, ‘Hey, you got it,’ and I was really excited.”
The 200 initially wasn’t on Williams’ record-breaking radar. Once she bagged the 100 record, though, she figured she had a fighting chance to grab the 200 record, as well.
And she did just that on May 4 in Warrensburg in 26.29 seconds.
“I just went as fast as I could around the curve. I hit the straightaway (and) I felt a little tired at the 150 mark,” Williams said. “I just knew I had to keep going.”
Williams since has eclipsed 12.62 in the 100 on two occasions, and her current record is 12.39. She’s lowered her 200 record to 26.14 and increased her long jump record to 18 feet, 1/2 inch.
Williams also is close with fellow Tuscola junior Carlie Seip, who on May 7 broke a 36-year-old school high jump record with a leap of 5-4. That mark ranked sixth in Class 1A as of Wednesday morning.
“Even though our team isn’t that big,” Williams said, “I feel like we always go into practice with a positive mindset and just try to improve.”
Williams, who was born in Jamaica and has spent time speaking with school leadership about the difficulties facing people of color, said multiple colleges have reached out to her about competing at that level.
“Right now, I’m really just focusing on helping out my team as best as I can, because you can only do high school once,” Williams said. “I just want to have some fun with my friends, set a couple records (and) get some medals on the way.”