MONTICELLO — Plenty of area high school athletics coaches possess thoughts about the COVID-19 pandemic and its ever-growing impact on IHSA activities.
Dave Remmert’s opinion carries a little extra weight, considering the Monticello cross-country coach also has spent 15 years with the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department and 30 years working in public health.
One of Remmert’s big takeaways from Thursday’s adjustments to IHSA “Return To Play” Phase 4 guidelines?
“The reason why they’re circulating these additional protocols or guidances,” said Remmert, the DeWitt-Piatt administrator, “is because they really don’t want there to be sports or extracurricular activities, and I think that is concerning.”
The reigning News-Gazette All-Area boys’ and girls’ cross-country Coach of the Year who led the Monticello boys’ team to a Class 1A state title last November offered that opinion Thursday evening, not long after the first of two emails from IHSA executive director Craig Anderson to IHSA member schools altered multiple summertime activities amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Anderson said in one Thursday email that “Return To Play” Phase 4 adjustments were made to put his organization in line with Illinois State Board of Education guidelines for returning to in-person education, and in another email that the Illinois Department of Public Health mandated the changes.
The changes made to Phase 4 prohibited physical contact between athletes along with requiring athletes to wear masks in all indoor and non-socially-distanced outdoor settings.
Anderson later Thursday offered a clarification for the latter point, with his email announcing the changes left athletes and coaches wondering if masks needed to be worn outside.
Remmert was part of that group. Even now understanding his distance runners won’t be required to wear masks while dashing around the city in summer heat, he still harbors concerns about all high school athletes needing to wear masks in various other exercise situations.
“Essentially, you can’t breathe,” Remmert said. “That’s part of the point of wearing a mask is that you are trying to prevent both the spread of germs from an infected person, but also breathing in those germs, too. That’s kind of one of the points of the mask in general, and to be exercising when you can’t breathe like that, you’re posing a much greater risk on these kids from that perspective.”
Ever-changing guidelinesRemmert feels COVID-19 data doesn’t support the need for high school athletes to wear masks, adding his belief that the mask-related change was made more out of concern for older coaches and faculty members.
“If you look at the data and what it shows you, it’s that kids between the ages of 0 to 25 really aren’t at risk,” Remmert said. “It’s concerning to me when the guidance comes out that all the sudden we have to start treating this population ... in the way that they are requiring us to.”
A third change announced to Phase 4 on Thursday mandated a 50-person gathering limit for all indoor IHSA activities, including spectators, during these unprecedented summer contact days. Initially, Phase 4 guidelines did not include spectators in that 50-person guideline.
On Wednesday, Mahomet-Seymour volleyball coach Stan Bergman oversaw the first session of the annual Mahomet-based summer camp, which now is postponed in the wake of Thursday’s Phase 4 changes.
The event was supposed to happen every Wednesday in July and involve nine area teams. It typically would have featured more than 50 people in one space at a given time, but spectators were not allowed. The guidelines adjusted to make sure no physical contact happened between athletes forced the tournament’s postponement.
“It is very disappointing,” Bergman said. “I thought it went well. No spectators, just two teams and a whistle. I was looking forward to having some data or court time to show that it can be done. As much as we do not want to get sick, I think the virus is not going away until we have a vaccine, or kids or a person get sick to develop the immune system to fight it.”
IHSA executive weighs inAnderson spoke Friday on the Aledo-based WRMJ 102.3-FM radio station, touching on both Thursday’s “Return To Play” alterations and the future of 2020 fall sports.
In addition to IHSA-ISBE alignment on pandemic-related guidelines, Anderson said Thursday’s Phase 4 adjustments were partially rooted in “a slight spike (of COVID-19 cases) in some areas of the state.”
Anderson reiterated that socially-distanced athletes do not need to wear masks outdoors. He also responded to a football-specific query levied by WRMJ’s Jim Taylor, regarding one athlete holding the back of a sled or tackling dummy while another athlete makes contact with it.
“If (the sleds and dummies are) properly sanitized, we haven’t limited that because those things are going to prevent the physical contact,” Anderson said, “... which, I believe, is what IDPH has come down and said we need to try and prevent.”
A bulk of Anderson’s comments on Friday revolved around discussion of delaying, rescheduling or outright canceling the 2020 fall sports season.
Anderson said the IHSA Board of Directors typically doesn’t meet in July, but added the board already has determined they’ll gather virtually before this month is over. Anderson said no specific date has been set for such a meeting — only that it would take within “the next couple weeks.”
At that time, Anderson said, the topic of what to do with high school fall sports in Illinois will be up for debate.
Scheduling mattersWhen addressing the three aforementioned options for how to handle a non-standard fall sports season, Anderson seemed most interested in a shortened-season model.
“I think we’re getting closer to that, and that model is starting to play out with some of the collegiate conferences,” said Anderson, referring to the Big Ten’s decision on Thursday to have only conference games. “Depending on how this trends, a delayed start, maybe letting our students get back to school and get that underway before we resume some activities, are maybe things we will have to consider.”
The idea of flipping seasons — for example, contesting more socially-distanced sports in the fall while moving to the spring sports in which athletes can’t stay far apart — is something Anderson said “is going to be very difficult” to implement with IHSA fall practices scheduled to start in about one month.
Anderson did say that option was still “on the table,” but he noted potential overlap with multi-sport athletes’ activities makes the consideration less appealing.
“We’d be more inclined to flip entire seasons (fall to spring, spring to fall) to keep the opportunities seasonally and the opportunities available to all students,” Anderson said, “to participate in the sports and activities that they ordinarily would during the school year.”
Anderson sounded most opposed to outright cancellation of the fall 2020 campaign. He’d rather the IHSA rearrange the 2020-21 athletic calendar to create condensed fall, winter and spring sports slates that all could be completed in a single school year. If possible.
“To go two years without spring sports isn’t good for kids and their development and their opportunities to showcase their skills and reap the benefit of participation,” Anderson said. “If we have a season canceled, we’ve got to have some consideration to if we can provide opportunities for kids in some shortened versions of seasons throughout the year.”
Remmert described the possible loss of another batch of IHSA sports — following in the footsteps of spring athletics getting canceled earlier this year — as “devastating.”
He also said it “has to be either 0 or 100 percent” with regard to statewide commitment toward fall sports.
“They can talk about it like this all that they want ... but when you start making policies that become especially difficult to implement,” Remmert said. “I think what they’re trying to say without actually saying it is they don’t want sports to happen.”