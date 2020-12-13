The Lovie Smith era ended late Sunday morning when he was dismissed with one week to play in the 2020 season. Smith posted a 17-39 record in his nearly five complete seasons as coach, but went just 10-33 in the Big Ten. Staff writer Scott Richey breaks down five highs and five lows of Smith’s tenure in Champaign:
The highs
Signature victory
Kicker James McCourt crushed under a pile of his teammates with fans streaming onto Memorial Stadium after last year’s 24-23 Homecoming win against No. 6 Wisconsin was far and away Illinois’ best moment under Smith. The one-point victory was the Illini’s first against a ranked team since 2011.
Comeback classic
Beating Wisconsin in 2018 was just the start of the best run of Illinois football in the last five years. Wins at Purdue and against Rutgers led into a road trip to Michigan State where the Illini overcame a 28-3 first half deficit to knock off the Spartans and qualify for the first (and now only) bowl game in the Smith era.
Promising start
It never got better for Smith on the recruiting trail than in his first full class in 2017. The Illini nailed in-state recruits like Kendrick Green, Vederian Lowe and Alex Palczewski (all now offensive line starters), and that group also included guys like Tony Adams, Mike Epstein, Jamal Woods and Bobby Roundtree.
Pulling from the portal
Smith probably went the transfer route too late — the decision to go young early failing to create any momentum — but the Illini did manage to add key players from the portal when that became a priority ahead of the 2019 season. The offense was reshaped by the additions of Brandon Peters and Josh Imatorbhebhe.
At their best
Illinois’ 2018 win against Minnesota was perhaps the best overall performance (or at least offensively) from the Smith era. The Illini boat raced the Gophers in a 55-31 victory, with running back Reggie Corbin rushing for 217 yards and quarterback AJ Bush Jr. putting up 351 yards of total offense.
The lows
Grimmest of grim
Two fans sitting all alone in the Block I section in the north end zone on a rainy, gray November day illustrated the mood following Iowa’s 63-0 victory in Champaign in 2018. Illinois fans were outnumbered by their Iowa counterparts by the end of what was the least competitive game under Smith.
The end
Northwestern rushing for 411 yards in a not-really-that-close 28-10 victory Saturday was the final blow to Smith’s time at Illinois. “Little brother” delivered another whooping. The Wildcats, like most Big Ten teams, had Smith’s number.
Real rival?
Nearly half of Smith’s 10 Big Ten wins came against Rutgers, but the one loss in Smith’s 4-1 record against the Scarlet Knights still stood out. Mostly because it happened at home. The 35-24 loss in 2017 featured one of late not-really-a-rally rallies that kind of became commonplace.
Recruiting issues
Even Smith’s best recruiting class ranked 10th in the Big Ten and just 46th nationally. The other three checked in at Nos. 12, 13 and 14 in the conference from 2018-20, respectively. There were other big gets like Marquez Beason and Isaiah Williams, but incoming four-star recruits were infrequent.
MACtion
Illinois didn’t just have trouble in the Big Ten during Smith’s tenure. The nonconference portion of the schedules wasn’t always a cakewalk. Take the 2016 loss to Western Michigan (PJ Fleck already becoming a thorn in Smith’s side) and the 2018 loss to Eastern Michigan. Two losses to MAC teams in five seasons isn’t ideal if you’re a Big Ten program.
