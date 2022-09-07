CHAMPAIGN — Brian Hightower sent a text to Bret Bielema on Saturday. The message was short and concise and, ultimately, unnecessary.
“Coach, I wasn’t lying to you. I caught that ball,’” Bielema said was the text he received.
Hightower didn’t need to reassure his coach of his honesty. Bielema was under no illusion Hightower wasn’t being truthful when he immediately signaled to the Illinois bench that he had come down with the ball in the end zone during the second quarter of Friday night’s 23-20 loss at Indiana.
It’s the type of trust Bielema has tried to cultivate with his team. Moments like Hightower’s would-be touchdown are just an example. If the players feel like they made the play, Bielema wants to know.
“We made a huge point in our program, ‘Listen, I want you to have faith in me and I’ve got to have faith in you, so if you tell me you catch something, I want to know because I want to be able to review it,’” Bielema said. “When High jumps up, you see him not celebrate, not do anything but look at me, look to our sidelines and tell me he’s catching it. That’s a huge moment. It gets probably unnoticed by a million other people, but for me, that was everything.”
Hightower’s play in the end zone — a jump ball with Indiana’s Josh Sanguinetti — was immediately ruled an incompletion. A replay review didn’t change the initial call.
But was it a catch?
Hightower said “yes” in the moment. Bielema believed him and pushed for the replay to overturn the call.
“You guys have seen it,” Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito said Tuesday. “You guys know the answer. We shouldn’t have let it come down to that at all … but yes.”
Hightower got into the end zone in the third quarter Friday in Bloomington, Ind., hauling in a 16-yard touchdown catch from DeVito. That one became the first for the Illinois wide receiver since the 2020 season and gave the Illini a 17-16 lead before the Hoosiers scored late to grab the victory.
A little redemption from the score that was taken away from him earlier in the night.
“The first one kind of left a chip on my shoulder,” Hightower said Tuesday. “I wanted to make sure I came back and did something to help the team. That’s all I could do in that moment. I made the most of it. It just wasn’t enough. Now, we’re just focused on this week.”
That third-quarter touchdown against Indiana also provided some redemption for a lost 2021 season. Hightower suffered an injury in training camp that cost him the start of the season. He ultimately took a redshirt year — even after getting healthy — because he fell out of the wide receiver rotation former Illini offensive coordinator Tony Petersen utilized.
“Life is about perseverance and overcoming whatever you went through in the past,” Hightower said. “That’s what I’m trying to do to help the team around me. … I care about the guys on this team. It was kind of hurtful to not be there to help them, but I knew I had to make a change — get better, feel better and just get it all together — so I could be the best I can be.”
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Hightower has re-emerged this season as one of the top targets in the Illinois passing game just like he was in 2020 when he started seven of eight games and tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with three after transferring from Miami.
Hightower stands as Illinois’ third-leading receiver through two games with eight catches for 75 yards. He’s jumped past Casey Washington on the depth chart to start alongside Isaiah Williams (16 catches, 138 yards) and Pat Bryant (five catches, 87 yards).
A summer spent building a connection in the passing game with DeVito has paid off early in the season. DeVito never met Hightower until he arrived in Champaign in January, but the former Syracuse quarterback has known of him for several years.
“He went to a pretty established high school in IMG,” DeVito said. “I went to Don Bosco. We knew of each other through the recruiting process. When he got in the portal, at Syracuse, we were actually trying to get him to come there.
“He’s a consistent target. We spent a lot of time over the summer getting mentally on the same page — knowing where I’m going to put the ball and knowing where he’s going to be at. I think that’s going to flourish.”