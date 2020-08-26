CHAMPAIGN — Brian Hightower considers himself a reader under any circumstances.
Dealing with an ongoing pandemic? Transferring schools in the midst of a global health crisis?
Hightower is leaning on the books he reads even more. It’s usually a mix of sports-related and motivational themes. He’s got two going now in Tim Grover’s “Relentless: From Good to Great to Unstoppable” and Matthew Kelly’s “Resisting Happiness.”
The former is a breakdown of intense competitors in all walks of life from Grover, who trained both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. The latter is detailed as a true story from Kelly, a New York Times best-seller, about why people self sabotage instead of pursuing their own happiness.
“Books that will help me grow mentally,” Hightower said are what he likes to read. “I overcame a lot in my life, and I can overcome anything. I just keep going and keep pushing. I just feel like I’m stronger than I’ve ever been — mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually.”
Hightower got a dose of happiness Monday when he received a waiver from the NCAA for immediate eligibility after transferring from Miami to Illinois in late April. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound wide receiver won’t play immediately, of course, given the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the 2020 football season. Just knowing he’ll be able to play as soon as possible, though, was good enough news for Hightower.
“It’s been a blessing,” Hightower said about his still short time with the Illini. “I’m grateful to be here. A couple months ago I didn’t know where I was going to go. Now it feels good to know I’m here. It’s a great group of guys and a great group of coaches. I’m loving it.
“Even though there’s no season right now, it feels good to know I would have been playing. I’m grateful even though there’s no season, but I’m going to keep working and preparing as if we’ll play in the spring.”
Immediate eligibility for Hightower — whenever the next season does happen — is a boon for Illinois. Experienced wide receiver depth was already a question mark for the Illini heading into the 2020 season, and that only became more of an issue after it was announced three-year starter Ricky Smalling was no longer on the roster.
Hightower appeared in nine games in two seasons at Miami. Even though the Leimert Park, Calif., native caught just 12 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown in his time with the Hurricanes, that would still put him toward the top of the Illinois depth chart in terms of experience.
At the top of the depth chart from a production standpoint is Josh Imatorbhebhe. Hightower knew the Southern Cal transfer a little bit before arriving in Champaign — the Leimert Park neighborhood is not even 3 miles from the Trojans’ campus — and the success Imatorbhebhe had in 2019 with the Illini was telling.
“Seeing him here and seeing him succeed, I thought we could do it together,” Hightower said.
The team-wide success Illinois had in 2019 was also a draw. The 6-7 season was the best in coach Lovie Smith’s first four years, and the Redbox Bowl appearance was the first for the program since 2014.
“Seeing what they were building,” Hightower said was something that drew him to Illinois when he opted to leave Miami. “Seeing the big games that they did win last year. I want to be a part of that and bringing something bigger back here.”
Hightower and the Illini, of course, have to wait to build off the foundation set in 2019. Knowing that he’ll be on the field whenever the next season happens has shifted Hightower’s focus toward the necessary preparation.
“Honestly, it does motivate me more to know that I am playing, but I approached it every day that we did have fall practice as if I was playing,” he said. “Just being prepared for every moment. … We can’t control this situation. We’ve got to control what we can control and do what we can to be prepared if we play in the spring or winter — whenever.
“I just want to show people I’m just as good as I’ve been before. Nothing’s changed. I ran into a few bumps in the road, but that hasn’t slowed me down. I have the talent I know I have. Just prove everyone wrong that ever doubted me and prove myself right knowing I’m able to do what I can do.”