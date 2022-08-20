CHAMPAIGN — Rylee Hinton exists in a weird space for college athletes created by COVID-19.
The 2022 Illinois volleyball season could be Hinton’s last. Would be her last in a normal situation. But doesn’t have to be since she’ll have a bonus year of eligibility to use because of the pandemic.
Hinton is approaching the coming season like it’s her last, though. It’s her plan. For now.
“But I also could totally see myself changing that in the future,” the Champaign Central graduate said Friday afternoon. “We had that experience with even last year’s seniors. We were like, ‘I guess it’s your senior year, but it doesn’t have to be.’ You never really know how to address anyone. It’s kind of this weird territory.”
Illinois opens the 2022 season on Aug. 27 against No. 9 Georgia Tech in the Ole Miss Invitational in Oxford, Miss. If this season winds up being Hinton’s last, the Illini middle blocker knows how she wants to go out.
“I just want to put it all out there,” she said. “I don’t want to leave college athletics with any regrets. I just want to give it all that I can and help my team the most that I can so I can leave on a high note.”
This year’s seniors and next year’s will be the last with this fluid interpretation of eligibility. Expanded rosters helped in the first full athletic year after the pandemic, but was only a one-year stopgap. That means coaches like sixth-year Illini volleyball coach Chris Tamas have to address the proverbial elephant in the room.
It’s a conversation that includes discussion that tries to balance where a player is in their career with the team’s needs.
“We talk about it because we’ve got to talk about their future plans,” Tamas said. “Some players are ready to go and live life. Others maybe want to stay. ... We’re pretty up front and honest about it. We’d love to keep them all for five, six, seven years. Seemingly that happens now in the NCAA.”
Illinois is guaranteed at least the coming season with the 6-foot-2 Hinton. The former Central standout has bounced in and out of the rotation since arriving ahead of the 2019 season. She got five starts in nine matches as a true freshman, started all 16 matches in the delayed 2020 season that actually took place from late February through early April in 2021 and then played in just a single match last fall.
“She, unfortunately, had a couple injuries that set her back the last couple years and didn’t allow her to be in as consistently as either she or we would want her to be,” Tamas said. “This summer, she really put in the work and effort to get back in great shape. She’s playing as well as she ever has.”
Not playing for much of the 2021 fall season was certainly a departure from what Hinton’s experience was several months earlier after the 2020 season was postponed and became a Big Ten-only schedule.
“Just kind of understanding that you have a role on the team regardless if you’re on the court or not,” Hinton said became her approach. “The starters couldn’t do what they do without us on the bench cheering them on and helping them out any way we can. I’ve kind of seen both sides, and it’s given me an interesting perspective because I know how important both are.”
Hinton filled a leadership role even when she wasn’t in the rotation last fall. Her teammates voted her back onto the program’s leadership group — known as the Connection Crew — for the coming season.
One that begins with always increased expectations for the Illini, who are ranked 17th to start the season. A season that may — or may not — be Hinton’s last in Champaign.
“I can say she stepped into that role over the last several years where maybe she couldn’t contribute quite as much on the court so she worked really hard to be a really good leader,” Tamas said. “Whoever needed help, she’d help them out. ... It’s just really cool to know she’s putting in the work not only on the court but off the court as well to really be there for her teammates.”