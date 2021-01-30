Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy with showers this morning becoming mixed rain and snow during the afternoon hours. High 36F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy...cloudy with rain and snow this evening. The mix will change to rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.