CHAMPAIGN — Rylee Hinton found herself one-on-one with Dana Rettke in the second set of Friday afternoon’s volleyball match at Huff Hall.
The 6-foot-2 former Champaign Central standout turned Illinois middle blocker against the 6-8 three-time First Team All-American for the Badgers. One of the trickier scenarios in college volleyball given Rettke’s status as arguably the best player in the country.
Hinton held her own. Her joust at the net with Rettke was a draw. Just one of the handful of notable plays the Champaign native made in the Illini’s home opener.
Rettke and the Badgers just made more. Illinois battled in a drawn out second set, but No. 1 Wisconsin took the first match of the two-game weekend series 25-20, 30-28, 25-9. The rematch between the Badgers (3-0, 3-0 Big Ten) and the Illini (2-1, 2-1) comes at 11 a.m. Saturday back at Huff.
“I told the team at the end of the game, I’m only disappointed if we give up,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “I don’t feel like we gave up. I felt we just got outplayed. It’s just one of those things that’s a learning moment for us. I’m really proud in how we played the first two sets. I’m fairly proud of how we played in the last set. Obviously, you’d like the score to reflect it a little better, but it’s a part of the learning process.”
That process has included real growth from Hinton. Her playing time was sporadic in 2019 as a true freshman. She had one of the starting middle blocker positions early, but wound up playing in just nine matches with five starts.
That led to some frank conversations with Tamas in what turned out to be an extended offseason. Hinton had a goal in mind — get on the floor, get that starting spot back — and set her sights on that the past 10 months.
“Confidence is a huge thing, and I think she’s definitely building on that each game and every practice,” said Megan Cooney, the Illini’s senior outside hitter who had a team-high 13 kills Friday. “I see her building that confidence with the setters and also in herself so she can go for the big swings and the big block moves.”
Tamas doesn’t give out a “most improved player” award from year to year. If he did, though, it would be Hinton’s. The brief playing time she got as a freshman in 2019 was the catalyst for more this season.
“She mapped out a plan for herself — not just what we were doing in the gym, but what she changed outside the gym in her habits to be a great athlete and great volleyball player,” Tamas said. “She’s done a nice job of just really upping her game, especially from the offensive end. … She’s had a really good mindset through all of this. We had a lot of time to train in the offseason, and she showed us every bit of that in the offseason as well.”
Hinton’s plan, of course, had to be flexible amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She lost her chance at a spring season when all Illinois athletics were shut down last March.
“It took a lot of self-discipline because everything was shut down for so long,” said Hinton, who had six kills and a team-high two blocks against Wisconsin. “We couldn’t practice. I knew that I wanted to be on the court this year and wanted to help my team. To do that, I was going to have to make some changes.”
The big change on the court was becoming a bit less predictable as a weapon in the Illinois attack. While Hinton claimed Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors after the Illini’s season-opening sweep at Iowa last weekend, her contributions offensively have ticked up significantly.
“My range as an attacker has gotten a lot better,” she said. “Coming in as a freshman I had one shot, and it was very easy to read. The defense would just camp out there when they knew I was hitting because I would hit the same way every time. Now I have a lot more range and vision, and, obviously, my blocking has made some huge strides. It still needs some work, but it’s gotten a lot better. I’m touching a lot more balls.”
Turning those touches into blocks was the challenge Friday against Wisconsin. And not just for Hinton. The Badgers held out starting outside hitters Molly Haggerty and Grace Loberg on Friday and relied on their middles — Rettke and Danielle Hart — to the tune of 25 kills and six blocks combined.
“The fact everyone knows they have very good middles is a challenge in itself because it makes you want to focus on them all the time,” Hinton said. “But you still have two other hitters on the pin you have to focus on, too. The biggest challenge is staying disciplined in my reads and not just going with the middles.”