CHAMPAIGN — Sara Hissong remembers her older sister for her sense of humor.
Buffy Harbin — who would “light up a room,” as Hissong recalls — passed away at age 37 on June 4, 2022.
Hissong will run the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend 10K in her honor next Saturday.
“I just needed something to help release some of that grief and work through the grief process,” Hissong said.
“Running kind of does a lot of different things for me. Not only does it make you feel good, make your body feel good, but particularly when you’re running outside or when the weather is nice, being in nature can be uplifting as well.”
Hissong — a Mason City native who now resides in Mahomet — has taken up running before, if infrequently. She wasn’t a runner growing up and had only previously partaken in a couch-to-5K program in 2013.
Now, it’s served as an outlet that’s allowed her to process a difficult situation and honor her late sister.
“When I’m running, I also kind of kill two birds with one stone, I guess, and just take some time to myself to pray,” Hissong said. “I’m a Christian and so I kind of get two things done at once, I guess you could say, with my daily kind of time with God, too. That’s the reason why I do what I do.”
Hissong’s mission began during the winter as she consulted a variety of training plans to help her gear up for the 6.2-mile course.
Her first goal was to run a 5K in under 30 minutes. Upon reaching that, her sights shifted to completing the 10K in less than an hour.
Running in group settings is Hissong’s preference.
Enter Mahomet Area Running Club.
“I don’t particularly always enjoy running alone,” Hissong said. “I do sometimes, but it’s nice to just be with a group of people, so that’s been fun to kind of change it up a little bit and get some new routes. They have pre-planned routes so it’s not the same scenery over and over again.”
It’s also allowed her to meet new people and connect with old friends.
“There’s a couple of people that I run with, just a few of us,” Hissong said. “One is a friend that I met through running, actually. Our kids were in cross-country together and we met that way. She and I would go for runs together. She’s in the running club now too, so we see each other there and then a co-worker of mine I run with occasionally and that’s been helpful and supportive, too.”
Hissong has aspirations of jumping up to a longer-distance race.
A mutual friend of her and her sister is set to run a half-marathon on June 4, an event that “would be meaningful with it being on the first anniversary of my sister’s death and also running it with our close friend,” Hissong said.
Goals that once seemed unattainable are now firmly within Hissong’s reach.
“I thought I could never do a 10K, but if you just do the training programs and you stick to it, your body builds up and then you can do it,” Hissong said. “You’re like, ‘Oh, this isn’t as bad as three months ago. I didn’t think I would ever be able to do this and (now) I think my body can do it.’”
Hissong’s two fears are inclement weather — she “hates” running in the cold and rain – and taking a tumble in a crowded pack.
“I don’t want to fall,” Hissong said with a laugh. “That’s always a fear of mine because there’s so many people there and everyone is just crammed in so tight together.
Those don’t diminish the euphoria of crossing the finish line. One she’ll do next Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
“The excitement and the energy when you’re at a race is so awesome,” Hissong said. “People are cheering you on, there’s booths on the side of each mile, people sponsor different miles and things like that. The vibe is so energizing. It’s going to be fun no matter what, no matter if I meet my time goal or not. I’m just going to have fun.”