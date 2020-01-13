CHAMPAIGN — The countdown of the top 150 players in the history of college football during its sesquicentennial season started last week from ESPN.
The top 11 were saved for a special halftime ceremony during Monday night’s national championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Two former Illinois greats were among those top 11 honored players in running back Red Grange and linebacker Dick Butkus.
The Illini went the extra mile — or approximately 800 — to make the ceremony unique by supplying the vintage Grange jersey that’s part of its collection.
“I think that’s absolutely fantastic, and we’re so appreciative the university was willing to do that,” said Heather Morningstar, a cousin of Grange who represented the family in New Orleans. “I think that speaks to not only how much the University of Illinois meant to Red, but also how much he meant to them. ... It’s very exciting. To see his hard work and the legacy he left behind being recognized on a national level is both thrilling and certainly heartwarming.”
Illinois associate athletic director for media relations Kent Brown said ESPN reached out a week ago to both inform the university of the inclusion of Grange and Butkus in the countdown of top 150 players of all time and ask if Illinois had a vintage Grange jersey.
“There was no way we were going to ship it,” Brown said. “Once it’s out of our hands, you really don’t have any control. As we thought through it, I think we felt it really important that Red’s jersey be on the field when he was recognized. We thought, ‘Well, let’s take our jersey, take the Red Grange jersey that we have, and courier it down to New Orleans.’
“It’s impressive to have two Illinois players ranked among the top 11 players in the history of the game. They both have statues here on this campus, with Dick Butkus and Red Grange. I don’t think anybody needs to validate their legacies in the history of college football, but this continues to validate where they stand. Red’s legacy, having been in place for almost 100 years and still recognized as one of the top players of all time, kind of tells you what he meant to the game. It’s very exciting, and something we’re very, very proud of.”
Brown left for New Orleans on Monday morning in advance of the national championship game. He had the blue No. 77 Grange jersey with him for what he said was likely the first time it had been off campus since Grange’s final game — a 14-9 Illini victory at Ohio State on Nov. 21, 1925.
“As far as I know, I don’t think it’s traveled off campus at any time,” Brown said. “It was stored in our equipment room for football for decades. Then it was dispalyed in the old footblal complex starting in 1986 until it moved over here to the Smith Center this last fall. It was always taken well care of by the equipment staff all those years and then on display for several decades now.”
Morningstar also made the trip to New Orleans from her home in Pennsylvania on Monday alongside her husband, David Thompson. It was a quick trip. Morningstar is a principal at Salisbury Township Senior High School in Allentown, Pa., and she and her husband have 7-year-old twins, who didn’t make the trip.
Morningstar also represented the family when Grange was inducted into the Illinois Hall of Fame in the inaugural class in 2017. Grange was one of the first 28 inductees, going in alongisde Butkus, Buddy Young, Dike Eddleman, Bob Zuppke, George Huff and George Halas.
“It was absolutely fantastic,” Morningstar said of the Illinois Hall of Fame induction experience. “Everyone was so welcoming. We spent the game in the 77 Club. Just to see the murals and the memorabilia that was there was so touching.”
That’s part of the reason Illinois wanted to make it supplied Grange’s jersey for Monday’s ceremony. Even if it’s one of the most unique and valuable pieces in the Illini’s collection.
“Red Grange means so much to the University of Illinois and the game of football,” Brown said. “We felt that if he’s going to be recognized as one of the best players in the game, we can contribute the use of his jersey to be there. That’s a real unique piece of history.”