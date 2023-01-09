CHAMPAIGN — 8,072 days. Or 22 years, 1 month, 6 days.
That's how long it had been since the Illinois women's basketball team was ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Until Monday.
The Illini debuted at No. 24 in Monday's AP Top 25. The last time Illinois was ranked in the Top 25 before Monday was Nov. 27, 2000.
The ranking comes after the Illini just missed out on making last week’s poll.
Illinois finished this past week with a 1-1 record with an 85-79 home win against Northwestern last Thursday night followed by an 87-81 loss at No. 3 Ohio State on Sunday, during which the Illini led by 17 points in the third quarter before the Buckeyes stormed back to continue their undefeated season.
Illinois (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten) will take its new-found ranking into next Sunday’s 2 p.m. Big Ten matchup at Minnesota. The Gophers (8-8, 1-4), who lost 81-77 to Wisconsin in Madison on Sunday, will next face Rutgers at home on Thursday before playing host to the Illini.
In 10 months, Green has turned a downtrodden Illinois program into a winner again. The Illini have already doubled their win total from last season.
Green has five holdovers from last season's 7-20 roster in guards Adalia McKenzie, Jayla Oden and Jada Peebles in addition to forward Kendall Bostic and forward/center Geovana Lopes.
The former Dayton coach also brought in three key transfer additions. Guard Makira Cook and forward Brynn Shoup-Hill followed Green from Dayton to Champaign with Cook Illinois' leading scorer at 18.1 points per game, a mark that ranks sixth overall in the Big Ten.
Genesis Bryant, a North Carolina State transfer, has averaged 14.9 points per game, while McKenzie has put up 15.6 points a game. That gives the Illini three players in the top 15 of the conference in scoring.
Kendall Bostic, another holdover from last season's roster, is Illinois' fourth double-figure scorer with the 6-foot-2 junior forward averaging 10.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Bostic was named to the Big Ten's weekly honor roll on Monday after tallying a combined 42 points and 31 rebounds in the Illini's past two games against Northwestern and Ohio State.
“I give credit to our players. I really, really do,” Green said after Thursday night's home win against Northwestern. “From Day One, they have completely bought in. There was a trust even without probably me deserving their trust. They kind of trusted me, especially those five who were here. I remember those conversations my first day on the job with the returners and they were so eager and hungry to win and have success. I think since I had had some success before, I think they were just almost like, ‘Lead us there.’ They bought in. That’s the biggest thing.
“There was a trust and relationship there (with the transfers). I think that helped. It wasn’t like we just went and got all these transfers from all over and no one knew anyone, and now it is I think harder to jell. When there’s already sort of a trust there and relationship there, we could start doing the basketball stuff earlier. I give our team credit for taking ownership this summer.”
Illinois is one of six Big Ten teams in Monday's poll — the most of any conference — joining the likes of Ohio State (No. 3), Indiana (No. 6), Maryland (No. 9), Iowa (No. 12) and Michigan (No. 17). The ACC and Pac-12 both had five teams in Monday's poll, while the Big 12 had four followed by the SEC (two), Big East (two) and West Coast Conference (one).