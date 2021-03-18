This year’s NCAA tournament marks Illinois’ 31st appearance in March Madness. Beat writer Scott Richey takes a look back at how the Illini have fared since the 64-team bracket came into existence in 1985:
1985
Illinois beat Northeastern and Georgia in the first two rounds in Atlanta only to lose to Georgia Tech in the Sweet 16 in Providence, R.I. Doug Altenberger outgunned Mark Price, but the Yellow Jackets had more depth in a 61-53 victory.
1986
Not a small bit of controversy in Illinois’ 58-56 second-round loss to Alabama in Charlotte, N.C. The Crimson Tide’s Terry Coner knocked down a game-winning jumper with 1 second on the clock. Except he traveled before the shot. Or at least Illini coach Lou Henson was sure he did.
1987
One of the worst NCAA tournament losses in program history? Yep. Bad enough that it forced Dick Vitale to stand on his head. Ken Norman finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds, but missed a 15-foot jumper at the buzzer in the 68-67 Austin Peay victory in Birmingham, Ala.
1988
Illinois went 10 of 23 at the free-throw line in its second-round loss to Villanova in Cincinnati. That included enough late misses that he Wildcats rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final three minutes for the 66-61 win.
1989
The ‘80s really did belong to the Illini. This was the program’s eight appearance in the decade and perhaps most disappointing. An 83-81 Final Four loss to Michigan (just 21 days after beating the Wolverines to end the regular season) in Seattle was an abrupt end to what had been a magical season.
1990
Nick Anderson and Kenny Battle had moved on, but Illinois still boasted Kendall Gill, Marcus Liberty and Stephen Bardo from the Flyin’ Illini. But not even 28 points from Gill was enough in an 88-86 first-round upset loss to Dayton in Austin, Texas.
1993
After barely squeaking past Long Beach State in the first round, the Illini got thumped 85-68 by Vanderbilt with Bill McCaffrey and Ronnie McMahan combining for 50 points in Salt Lake City.
1994
Deon Thomas had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Kiwane Garris finished with 18 points and six assists, but it was another quick exit for Illinois against big John Thompson and Georgetown in the Hoyas’ 84-77 first-round victory in Oklahoma City.
1995
Illinois was the underdog in its first-round matchup with Tulsa — the No. 11 seed to the Golden Hurricanes’ No. 6 — and put together an upset-minded first half before falling 68-62 in Albany, N.Y.
1997
Did Illinois celebrate too early? Chattanooga apparently thought so with a 75-63 win in the second round in Charlotte, N.C.
1998
South Alabama in the first round was no trouble. Kevin Turner’s 18 points was one of four double-digit scoring performances in a 64-51 win. Four double-digit scorers wasn’t enough, though, in a 67-61 second-round loss to Maryland in Sacramento, Calif.
2000
Illinois can perhaps take solace in the fact Florida at least reached the national title game after delivering a 93-76 beating in the second-round matchup in Winston-Salem, N.C.
2001
What if six different Illini didn’t foul out as Arizona went 43 of 56 from the free-throw line? The Wildcats’ free-throw edge — Illinois was 20 of 25 — still only delivered an 87-81 Elite Eight win in San Antonio.
2002
A second straight trip to the Sweet 16 under Bill Self happened. But a 73-69 loss to No. 1 seed Kansas at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., ensued despite 15 points apiece from Frank Williams and Robert Archibald.
2003
It was basically a home game for both Illinois and Notre Dame in the second-round matchup in Indianapolis. Brian Cook finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds, but Notre Dame went home happy with a 68-60 win.
2004
Dee Brown was banged up, playing with a stress fracture in his left leg. Deron Williams, who was coming off a 31-point game a round earlier against Cincinnati, and Luther Head shot just 29 percent combined. Neither was a good thing in a 72-62 Sweet 16 loss to Duke in Atlanta.
2005
Indianapolis to Rosemont to St. Louis. The perfect setup for the No. 1 team in the country. Arizona nearly derailed those plans in the Elite Eight before a wild Illinois comeback. Then North Carolina managed what the Wildcats couldn’t in the title game in St. Louis.
2006
Illinois handled Air Force in the first round before Brandon Roy took over in the second round, leading Washington to a 67-64 win, ending Dee Brown and James Augustine’s careers in San Diego.
2007
A 54-52 first-round loss to Virginia Tech in Columbus, Ohio, epitomized what ultimately became of the Bruce Weber era at Illinois. Weber summed things up rather succinctly after the loss: “We’ve led in something like eight or nine of our 12 losses, but just couldn’t finish the game.”
2009
Trent Meacham scored a season-high 24 points, Calvin Brock had 14 points and 10 rebounds, but the Illini’s emotional leader Chester Frazier (broken hand) didn’t play in a 76-72 first-round loss to No. 12 seed Western Kentucky in Portland, Ore.
2011
Illinois made it to the second round in Weber’s final NCAA tournament with the team, beating UNLV in its opener before getting thumped 73-59 by Kansas in Oklahoma City.
2013
Could have/should have been a Sweet 16 appearance. A missed call on an out-of-bounds play perhaps cost Illinois the win in what turned out to be a 63-59 second-round win for Miami in Austin, Texas. Thus was born the “Illinois rule” with replay review now used in those late-game situations.
