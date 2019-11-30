History lesson: Land of Lincoln trophy
Illinois and Northwestern are playing for the Land of Lincoln Trophy in Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The trophy replaced the Sweet Sioux Tomahawk Trophy before the 2009 game, so here’s a look back at the 10 previous games where the two in-state rivals have vied for the bronze top hat:
Nov. 24, 2018
Northwestern 24, Illinois 17
The Illini tried to mount a fourth-quarter comeback in Evanston, but the 15-point hole they dug themselves in the first half was too much to overcome.
Nov. 25, 2017
Northwestern 42, Illinois 7
Illinois actually led in this game. Briefly. The Wildcats’ 42 unanswered points came with four different running backs finding the end zone.
Nov. 26, 2016
Northwestern 42, Illinois 21
There was no stopping Justin Jackson in Evanston. The NU running back rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats never trailed.
Nov. 28, 2015
Northwestern 24, Illinois 14
Illini quarterback Wes Lunt actually rushed for a touchdown at Soldier Field. But that was the only offensive score to go with Mason Monheim’s pick six.
Nov. 29, 2014
Illinois 47, Northwestern 33
The Illini’s bowl hopes hinged on beating their rivals, and backup quarterback Reilly O’Toole delivered (three TD passes, 147 rushing yards).
Nov. 30, 2013
Northwestern 37, Illinois 34
The Wildcats’ Trevor Siemian lit up the Illini for 414 passing yards and four touchdowns. That included two fourth-quarter scores.
Nov. 24, 2012
Northwestern 50, Illinois 14
Illinois’ ninth straight loss of the season was a mixture of miscues (four turnovers) and a brutally efficient Wildcats’ offense.
Oct. 1, 2011
Illinois 38, Northwestern 35
Nathan Scheelhaase put up 426 total yards and four scores, lifting the Illini to a dramatic comeback win at Memorial Stadium.
Nov. 20, 2010
Illinois 48, Northwestern 27
The Illini secured bowl eligibility at Wrigley Field with Mikel Leshoure rushing (one way) for 330 yards and two touchdowns.
Nov. 14, 2009
Northwestern 21, Illinois 16
Bummer of a Dad’s Day, as the Illini scored 13 fourth quarter points but still fell to Mike Kafka and the Wildcats.
News-Gazette