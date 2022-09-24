Kara Helm, left, hugs daughter — and star pitcher — Haley goodbye as Champaign Edison Middle School’s softball team prepares to board a bus to Friday’s state tournament in Normal. The Comets, the first Unit 4 softball team to reach state since the program was started six years ago, received a rousing lunchtime sendoff at the school in Champaign. The team’s 10-5 victory over Edwardsville Lincoln on Friday earned them a spot in today’s semifinals against Chatham Glenwood at 12:30 p.m. at Normal’s Champions Field.
NORMAL — Haley Helm saw to it that the Champaign Edison Middle School softball team still has a chance to win a state title.
Grace Bandy and Sarah Bleill added to the Comets’ impressive day at the plate, as Edison — making its first-ever state tournament appearance this weekend — prevailed 10-5 against Edwardsville Lincoln in a Class 3A IESA quarterfinal game at Champions Field.
Helm (3 for 4, four RBI, two runs, one walk), Bandy (2 of 3, three runs, two walks) and Bleill (2 for 4, RBI, two runs) accounted for seven of the Comets’ 11 hits.
Mya De la Cruz, Coryn Christ, Molly Kloeppel and Linnea Martin also had one RBI apiece for Edison (21-1), which will face Chatham Glenwood (15-0) in a semifinal game at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.