YEAR ATHLETE SCHOOL
2023 Daniel Lacy Centennial
2022 Kemoni McCullough Centennial
2021 CJ Shoaf Mahomet-Seymour
2019 Hunter Hendershot Mahomet-Seymour
2018 Steven Migut Unity
2017 Nicholas Jackson Champaign Central
2016 Jon Davis Oakwood
2015 Jon Davis Oakwood
2014 Johnny Leverenz Danville
2013 Ryan Pearce Villa Grove
2012 Steve Schroeder Monticello
2011 Brandon Carrel Urbana
2010 Brandon Noe St. Thomas More
2009 Ian Wells Champaign Central
2008 Tyler Carter Tuscola
2007 Aaron Mathis Urbana
2006 Scott Phelps Monticello
2005 Scott Phelps Monticello