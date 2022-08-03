CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema went straight to Art Sitkowski this offseason when the Illinois football program decided it needed to pursue a veteran quarterback in the transfer portal.
Bielema knew he could have the kind of direct conversation with Sitkowski about a delicate situation.
Mainly because he had a similar one before the 2021 season when he told the Rutgers transfer he would start the year backing up Brandon Peters.
“Art was at a point where he was having major surgery,” Bielema said about their offseason conversation. Sitkowski actually had two surgeries at the end of 2021 to repair his broken left arm he sustained during the Illini’s nine-overtime win at Penn State last October and his injured right shoulder he had delayed getting repaired.
“I didn’t want to leave the rest of our team hanging in the balance of a hopeful recovery with him,” Bielema continued. “I felt we needed a more veteran quarterback.”
That same conversation was when Bielema told Sitkowski the quarterback the staff had targeted in the transfer portal was Tommy DeVito from Syracuse. Sitkowski didn’t need any more information. Neither did DeVito when Bielema made his in-home visit and broke down what the Illinois quarterback room would look like.
The two go back. Way back. Nearly a decade to when they shared the same quarterback coach, Leon Clarke, and would meet Saturdays at William Patterson University in Wayne, N.J., for workouts and clinics.
“I remember a distinct workout, a July 4 workout, where I met Tommy,” Sitkowski said on Tuesday night in his first comments of training camp. “It’s crazy how life works, man, and now we’re in the same place. When he came on his visit, we reconnected right then and there. ... He hasn’t changed much. He’s very genuine in his personality.”
Sitkowski hasn’t changed much either from DeVito’s point of view.
“He’s a big dude, and he was always big when he was younger,” DeVito said on Wednesday night in his first session with reporters during training camp as well. “You could always tell. His hands were just giant. ... It’s funny how peoples’ paths cross. We’ve always had a good relationship, and it’s only gotten stronger. We’ve seen each other grow and flourish over the time. It’s been an awesome relationship.”
The history between DeVito and Sitkowski matters.
So does their relationship. Mainly because they’re both now competing in training camp to claim the top spot on Illinois’ depth chart.
The Illini quarterback competition isn’t antagonistic. It was never going to be, and Bielema found that out this summer. In separate conversations on consecutive days with offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. and strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright, Bielema discovered how close his top quarterbacks were and how they had become go-to leaders in players’ only summer workouts.
“That’s when I thought we probably had something,” the Illinois coach said.
While DeVito and Sitkowski enter the 2022 season in a similar position in terms of the quarterback competition, they got there going down different paths. DeVito lost his grasp on the starting job at Syracuse in 2020 and then lost it for good in 2021. Sitkowski’s season-ending broken arm cost him a clean shot at the Illinois starting job going into this season.
“If he didn’t get hurt in that Penn State game and we were able to pull it out, I don’t know if (Peters) would have ever got back in there,” Bielema said. “It’s important for us not to lose sight that Art missed the entire spring. He’s literally in practice four since Penn State week.”
But Sitkowski is healthy now. The broken arm just pushed up his timetable to address his shoulder injury as well, which he decided to put off last fall while not telling any of his teammates.
“I definitely feel a lot more confident in my arm,” Sitkowski said. “I feel great. I can throw it how I want to. Last year was tough for me. I kind of had to know my limitations in a way, but there’s no limitations. I can just let it rip now.”
DeVito had his own adversity to overcome after dealing with his own injury issues in 2020 and then falling out of favor at Syracuse in 2021. His path to this year’s quarterback competition didn’t mirror Sitkowski’s exactly, but it was at least a common point.
“He went through some bumps and bruises at Rutgers the same way I kind of did at Syracuse,” DeVito said. “Just adversity. We had a talk about it (Monday), so it’s kind of fresh in my mind. That’s what football is all about. There’s always going to be ups and downs in the game. It’s about staying level, staying in the middle and how you grow from adversity and react to it.”