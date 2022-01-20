Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s four storylines before Thursday’s 7 p.m. game between Illinois (6-9, 1-3 Big Ten) and Purdue (11-6, 2-4) at State Farm Center:
What can Brown do?
De’Myla Brown said after Illinois’ 84-65 loss to Missouri last month the Illini coaches and her teammates have continued to reiterate she needs to hunt her shot more.
The 5-foot-7 junior guard from North Little Rock, Ark., has been listening, although the results have been hit and miss so far.
Brown hoisted up a season-high 21 shot attempts versus the Tigers followed by 17 in a 90-69 loss at Ohio State on Jan. 6, nine during a 68-47 home win against Wisconsin on Jan. 9 and another 16 in the Illini’s 90-72 loss at Penn State this past Sunday. Brown shot a combined 21 of 63 (33.3 percent) from the field in those games, scoring a season-high 22 points against Missouri and 19 points against the Nittany Lions. She is second on the team in scoring at 10.2 points.
“It was definitely about just getting comfortable in my skills,” said Brown, who transferred from Chipola College in the offseason after ranking in the top 10 among NJCAA Division I players in both scoring (20.2 points per game) and three-pointers (73) as a First Team All-American last season as a sophomore. “My role is to always score and be that impact for the team and not necessarily be a role player, so it was just me knowing hey I need to take my shots ... and start being confident in myself like I was before. Now, it’s just all coming together as I get more comfortable in my skills and in the coaches and what they want from me.”
Reaching a milestone
Thursday night’s home matchup with Purdue will mark a career milestone for fifth-year Illinois coach Nancy Fahey: her 1,000th game as a college head coach. Fahey started her career at Division III Washington University in St. Louis, where the 63-year-old native of Belleville, Wis., coached 31 seasons. Fahey’s Bears went 737-133 during that span en route to winning five D-III national championships. But since her move to Champaign, Fahey’s Illini teams have struggled in her four-plus seasons at the helm, posting a 41-88 record ahead of Thursday night.
“(You think about) the players that you’ve coached,” Fahey said Wednesday. “The moments that you’ve had. The kind of people you’ve met through the course of this (journey). What a different ride it’s all been. As hard as sometimes it is and also how fun it can be, it’s never been a job for me. And that’s the beauty of it.
“I honestly didn’t know (this was coming up). The first time someone said it to me was my brother a couple weeks ago. I had no clue. It was a bit of a surprise, to be honest.”
Making adjustments
Ever since a 72-65 home victory against Miami (Ohio) on Nov. 14, Illinois has been unable to string together back-to-back wins.
In the 13 subsequent games, Illinois has put together a 4-9 record, including two separate three-game losing steaks. A problem area for Illinois throughout many of its losses has been handling press defenses. Illinois is averaging 18.5 turnovers per game.
“I think the next step we definitely need to take as a team is making the adjustment quicker,” Brown said. “In Ohio State, we were a little rattled by the press. We have to make that adjustment after one or two times when we’ve either turned the ball over or have not gotten a good shot. Against Penn State, it took us until the second half and third quarter for us to be like, ‘OK, this is how we can score to make a run.’”
Fahey put it a different way.
“There has to be more we’re dictating our style of play versus reacting to another style of play,” she said. “I looked down on the court (during the Penn State game) ... and there were four players that had never played in our system (before this season). And that’s not an excuse, but you’re playing teams right now that are kind of frozen in time because of COVID. No one’s graduating. It’s the same kids playing. You can feel the chemistry and synergy that other teams bring that we have got to get to that point in understanding we’re new, but that synergy of adjusting.”
Scouting the opponent
Sharon Versyp’s retirement in mid-September forced a quick change of plans for Purdue. Amid an internal investigation into her alleged conduct toward former players, Versyp stepped down after 15 seasons in West Lafayette, Ind.
Katie Gearlds, who joined Versyp’s staff last March, was elevated from associate head coach to the program’s ninth-ever head coach on Sept. 17. The Purdue graduate has the Boilermakers off to a solid start, including a near-miss during a 73-68 home overtime loss to No. 6 Indiana on Sunday. Gearlds’ roster also has a player on it who knows Fahey’s Illinois program well. Jeanae Terry, after all, transferred to Purdue after playing two seasons with the Illini. Terry is averaging 7.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in starting all 17 games for the Boilermakers.
“I think any time you make a coaching change, there’s a personality difference,” Fahey said. “They’re just shooting the ball really well from three ... and plus I think they’re a really strong defensive team. That should not be overlooked.”