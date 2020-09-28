CHAMPAIGN — Just two Illinois football players opted to speak outside the Champaign Police Department during last month’s athlete-organized peaceful protest and march against racial and social injustice.
That Nate Hobbs was one of them, following fellow senior Kendall Smith, shouldn’t have been a surprise. The Louisville, Ky., native saw firsthand how powerful a moment a peaceful protest could be. It’s why he marched in Louisville after Breonna Taylor’s death last March at the hands of the Louisville police.
Hobbs was also out in front during the march in Champaign leading his team and other Illinois athletes and coaches. The shirt he wore spoke to the heart of the reason he was there.
“We march, ya’ll mad,” Hobbs’ shirt that day read.
“We sit down, ya’ll mad.
“We speak up, ya’ll mad.
“We die, ya’ll silent.”
Hobbs doesn’t intend to remain silent.
The march and protest in Champaign at the end of August wasn’t Hobbs’ first. He spent part of his summer in Louisville doing the same, as marches and protests were sparked by more acts of police violence, including the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in late May.
One march held to celebrate Taylor’s birthday saw an image captured of Hobbs kneeling with one first raised make its way to the New York Times’ website and Instagram page.
The marches and protests continue in Louisville. The results of the grand jury investigation last week into the death of Taylor reignited them, in fact, after the only charges levied were against one of three officers for wanton endangerment.
Hobbs is paying attention to what continues to transpire in Louisville even though he’s 230-plus miles from home, getting ready for his senior season with the Illini.
“I’ve been definitely watching closely,” he said Monday. “I’ve got friends and family out there, so I definitely have to keep an eye on my home city. They’re very unhappy with the decision and rulings of our justice system back home. Just disappointed for the most part.”
Hobbs spoke with local media Monday following Illinois’ morning practice. The Illini are gearing up for a relaunched 2020 season, and Wednesday will be the team’s first day in full pads ahead of the Oct. 24 opener at No. 19 Wisconsin. The senior cornerback is trying to delineate that preparation from his feelings about Taylor’s death and the racial inequities he sees as a Black man.
“I try to be as professional and handle business as usual and I don’t like to talk about that or think about that (on the field),” Hobbs said. “Definitely when I’m not on the field I think about it a lot. … I’m not going to lie. It’s impacting me a lot — mentally and emotionally. I don’t really show too much, but it’s impacted me a lot just because that’s my home city and I’ve got lots of family there and lots of people I love there.”
Hobbs is proud he marched along with his family, friends and community. Both in Louisville and Champaign.
“What’s going on right now is going to be in history books,” Hobbs said. “I think we could all say the same about 2020. It's been a crazy year. It means a lot to me to be out there with them and representing my city.
“Obviously, I can’t do that because I have a season, but I want to represent my city and Breonna Taylor and everybody else from there in my play. When I get to shed a light on the subject, I will.”
A regular chant during marches against police violence and racial injustices has been “Say her name” in reference to Taylor. Hobbs did just that when he spoke last month during the march in Champaign.
“I’m from Louisville, Ky.,” he said surrounded by other Illinois athletes, coaches and administrators of all races. “That’s where Breonna Taylor was murdered. I see a lot of love right now. We need to keep that going because that’s the only thing that’s going to save this country. Love.”