CHAMPAIGN — Andrew Hoffmann was all set Tuesday to follow the third day of the 2021 MLB draft with his family.
The Illinois pitcher intermittently kept up with the first two days of the draft and had a good feeling through plenty of conversations Monday that his name would ultimately be called.
Then he almost missed it.
Hoffmann tried to sneak in a quick shower late Tuesday morning. He got out of the shower just in time to get word that the Atlanta Braves were about to select him with their 12th-round pick and 367th selection overall.
So Hoffmann scrambled to rejoin his family just in time.
“We were watching on MLB Network,” he said Thursday afternoon. “Then it goes, ‘The Atlanta Braves select, with their 12th pick, Andrew Hoffmann.’ It was crazy to just hear that come out when it’s something you dream about your entire life. When I was 5 years old, I was always telling people I’m going to play professional baseball. Now, I can tell everybody I’m playing professional baseball at this point. It’s just crazy to experience it.”
It was the type of experience Hoffmann was hoping for a year prior when he went through the draft process after spending a pandemic-shortened sophomore season at John A. Logan following his transfer from Oakland.
Last year’s draft was even shorter than the 2020 college baseball season, and Hoffmann wasn’t among the players selected in just five rounds.
Hoffmann used that disappointment to refocus for the 2021 season at Illinois. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound right-hander ultimately earned All-Big Ten Third-Team honors after posting a 3-0 record with a 2.87 ERA, 64 strikeouts, 15 walks and a .209 batting average against in 62 2/3 innings spread across 11 starts.
That was enough to draw the Braves’ interest. The next step for Hoffmann is making the trip to Atlanta to get his physical, sign a contract and then figure out where he’ll wind up in the organization.
The revamped minor-league system eliminated all Rookie league teams. Hoffmann could be assigned to the Braves’ Low-A (Augusta GreenJackets) or High-A (Rome Braves) team, go through a mini-camp or just put in work toward next year’s spring training.
Hoffmann is ready to make that next step — whatever it might be.
“Biggest thing for me is it turns into my job now,” he said. “Obviously, baseball has been a top priority for me, but now there’s no other factors really into my life other than baseball. … That’s the biggest thing for me. It’s tunnel vision with baseball.”
Hoffmann was able to get a lowdown on the Braves as an organization from Illinois pitching coach Mark Allen. Allen spent nearly a decade at the professional level, mostly in the Cleveland organization, and has MLB-wide connections.
“One of his really, really good friends is Leo Mazzone, who was on that (Atlanta) staff when they were running through the league with all the Hall of Famers they had,” Hoffmann said of the former Braves pitching coach. That collection of Hall of Famers, of course, included pitchers Greg Maddux, John Smoltz and Tom Glavine.
“I like Greg Maddux, and the way he pitches,” Hoffmann continued. “It was never about overpowering anything. He was always so in control and throwing four pitches for strikes and four pitches whenever he wanted.”
Allen helped Hoffmann’s development in the “throw pitches when you want” department in one season with the Illini. Hoffmann arrived mostly unwilling to throw his changeup to right-handed hitters. Locating it was difficult, and when he didn’t, it often got hit.
Allen helped instigate that change. Having confidence in throwing his changeup to righties made a difference for Hoffmann this spring.
“Coach Allen was always giving me a hard time about it because before I got here he was looking at video and was like, ‘It’s clear as day what you’re throwing to lefties and what you’re throwing to righties,’” Hoffmann said. “He was like, ‘I’m not letting you leave here without doing it.’ I kept doing it and built a comfort to it.”