CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn didn’t have his best game in his Braggin’ Rights debut.
He shared that status with most of his Illinois teammates, though, in a 63-56 loss to Missouri this past Saturday that kept the rivalry trophy in Columbia, Mo., for a second straight season.
The most surprising statistic was Cockburn being held to a season-low two rebounds. The 7-foot, 285-pound freshman center also struggled finishing above the rim. Even so, he wound up with 13 points — his 10th game in double figures this season — by getting to the free throw line and making 7 of 11 of his chances.
One down game does not a season make, though. Cockburn has been a driving force for Illinois (8-4) this season, and even the four-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week — with a Player of the Week honor to spare — has been a bit surprised by how well he’s played in the first two months of his college career.
He’s been good enough to be averaging 15.2 points and 9.8 rebounds through 12 games.
“Coming in here I didn’t expect to have this much of an impact,” Cockburn said. “I’m thankful my coach and my players, they give me a great opportunity to be good and go out there and show my skill and show how good I can be.”
Count Giorgi Bezhanishvili among those who had an inkling Cockburn could become a top level contributor in his freshman season. The sophomore forward started saying as much this summer since he first started playing with Cockburn after the freshman big man arrived on campus.
“I’ve always been saying he’s a really great player, and he’s proven that,” Bezhanishvili said. “My words became really true. He lives up to his expectations. He’s doing great working a lot in the gym and the film room. He’s just a great player, man.”
Both Bezhanishvili and Illinois coach Brad Underwood mentioned Cockburn’s physical tools as a reason for the early success from the native of Kingston, Jamaica. But that’s just part of it. Having a physical advantage is one thing. Knowing how to use it is another.
Cockburn has figured out the latter.
“I’ve always said he’s a great, great listener,” Bezhanishvili said. “He’s like a sponge. He’s not one of those guys like, ‘Oh, I’m a big recruit and I’m the man.’ He listens actually a lot.
“When you listen, you learn fast. When you learn fast, you can do the things on the court. It’s pretty simple.”
Underwood pointed to the high-level basketball Cockburn played before he arrived at Illinois as another advantage. Cockburn started his high school career at Christ the King (N.Y.) and played against some of the best players the Tri-state area had to offer. A final season at Oak Hill Academy (Va.) let Cockburn play a national schedule against the country’s best teams. Not to mention a couple seasons playing on the top level of the Nike EYBL circuit.
Facing the likes of Maryland’s Jalen Smith or Michigan’s Jon Teske, then, wasn’t anything new for Cockburn.
“In high school, he played against the best players in the country seemingly almost every night,” Underwood said. “He’s not intimated by those guys. They might have a little bit of experience or an advantage here or there, (but) Kofi’s very well-prepared that way.
“He has seen nothing but really, really good players with size, and we had a stretch where he had to guard smaller guys. He’s kind of run the gamut in terms of what he has seen at the 5 spot this year.”
Cockburn’s success has also been buoyed by his ability to stay on the court. He’s yet to foul out of a game this season, and his 26.6 minutes per game ranks fourth on the team. Keeping his emotions in check — not letting frustration build — has helped.
“Keeping tunnel vision and focusing on the right things,” Cockburn said was his focus. “Making sure I’m there for my guys. Making sure I listen to them and take heed to whatever they tell me to do.”
Underwood said Cockburn has a maturity about his game. If there are moments of frustration on the court, they’re fleeting. And also fewer and further between as the season has progressed.
“He’s got it very well managed and under control,” Underwood said. “He’s had his moments where he gets frustrated, but, again, he’s growing out of those. He’s starting to understand the maturity that comes with being a good player. He’s starting to feel that and understand that.”
That mature approach, though, hasn’t reined in Cockburn’s competitive energy. The accidental blow from Cockburn to referee Lewis Garrison’s head in a moment of pure, unadulterated celebration during Illinois’ upset win of then-No. 5 Michigan is evidence enough of that.
“He’s got a maturity about him, but he brings an unbelievable fire,” Underwood said. “He’s a guy that every single day he’s starting to challenge Giorgi in practice in terms of the emotional well-being of our team.”