More than 550 games at holiday tournaments featuring area teams tip off Thursday.
Sports Editor MATT DANIELS gives a rundown of six tournaments to watch out for:
Pontiac
Hands down, the premier holiday tournament in the state tips off its 89th year at 9 a.m. Thursday with Danville playing Benet Academy in the first game. The Vikings, led by Division I talent Tevin Smith, are the only local team in a loaded 16-team field featuring powers Chicago Simeon and Chicago Curie. Sit back, relax and enjoy.
Centralia
Champaign Central has made the three-hour trip south for decades, first starting in 1943. The Maroons — who tip off at 2:45 p.m. Thursday against Mundelein Carmel — are one of the mainstays at the 77th annual event. Two-time defending Class 4A state champ Belleville West is in the field, but Evanston is the likely favorite.
Monticello
The Holiday Hoopla is a small-school treat for local fans, with both boys’ and girls’ eight-team tournaments running Thursday through Saturday. Tuscola standout Jalen Quinn has the Warriors looking like the favorite on the boys’ side, while Brynn Tabeling and her Tuscola teammates will try to win a second straight title.
Bloomington
And Normal. The two cities host 64 teams during four separate State Farm Holiday Classics. Locally, Mahomet-Seymour, St. Joseph-Ogden and St. Thomas More have their boys’ teams in the field, while Oakwood, SJ-O and STM are on the girls’ side. A wide array of teams from across the state make this a well-rounded event.
Effingham
And Teutopolis. The two towns host a 16-team boys’ tournament starting Thursday and ending with Saturday night’s title game in Effingham. Centennial is the lone area team, with the Chargers in their fourth holiday tournament in the last five years after time at Kankakee (2018), Pekin (2017, 2016) and State Farm Holiday Classic (2015).
Bismarck
And Broadlands. The 12-team boys’ BSN Classic is held at both Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Heritage, with the two hosts schools — BHRA and Villa Grove/Heritage — sporting a combined 16-3 record so far. Don’t be shocked if both teams wind up playing for the tournament title at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Bismarck.