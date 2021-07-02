LUCEDALE, Miss. — Perhaps Ashton Hollins’ college football recruitment — like many other athletes across the country — was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Or maybe he’s reaching his athletic potential in the front half of 2021.
Regardless of the reason, James Ray can’t believe Hollins’ first college offer didn’t arrive until last Sunday.
“I’ve been wondering why people haven’t offered him already,” said Ray, Hollins’ football coach at George County (Miss.) High School. “That’s why a lot of people have been hesitant — ‘Where’s this kid? Where’s he been?’ Nobody knew about him, but he’s put on some shows in camps.”
Count Illinois’ staff among those impressed. With wide receivers coach George McDonald as lead recruiter, the Illini extended Hollins that aforementioned initial offer.
And Hollins responded Wednesday with a verbal commitment to Bret Bielema’s program.
“I was happy,” Ray said. “We’ve got one receiver in the Big Ten right now, and I was happy to get another one headed that way.”
If Hollins lives up to the potential of the other George Country receiver in the Big Ten, that’s good news for Illinois. Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle won the Big Ten’s Receiver of the Year award last season and earned All-American honors after hauling in 37 receptions for 721 yards and seven touchdowns in just eight games.
The 6-foot-4, 170-pound Hollins transferred to George County in January after previously attending Mary Montgomery (Ala.) High School.
Ray didn’t get a look at Hollins’ football prowess in-person until George County finished its spring baseball season.
But it didn’t take long for Ray to realize he had a special talent on his hands.
“To say he’s one of the best, I hesitate to say that but he’s in the top five for sure,” said Ray, whose team boasts a Mississippi commit in receiver Marquez Dortch. “(Hollins is) such a likable kid that he came in and immediately made friends. He didn’t come in some cocky guy. ... Everybody rallied behind him.”
Here’s the twist. Although Hollins largely is being looked at as a receiver by college coaches — as evidenced by McDonald’s courting of him — Ray has a different offensive position in mind for his new player.
“He’ll play quarterback for us,” Ray said. “In the spring game, he threw for a touchdown and ran for one. We only played a half. In that half, he threw for 120 yards and ran for 67.”
One simple reason for Hollins taking that role is Ray needing to fill the starting quarterback void vacated by MJ Daniels, who is headed to Mississippi to play safety.
Ray did have younger options at his disposal. And they worked out for the spot prior to Hollins’ baseball season ending. Two days into Hollins’ involvement with George County football, though, he made a powerful case for the quarterback position.
“He was actually working with the second (team) offense going against our first defense, and our first defense had been killing the second offense all spring,” Ray said. “And Ashton came out there and drove them right down the field for a touchdown.”
During his junior season at Mary Montgomery, Hollins completed 14 of 29 passes for 208 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions in addition to catching eight passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.
Ray describes Hollins as a dual-threat quarterback, evidenced by those George County spring game statistics. But it was those spring workouts in which Hollins suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder, causing him to attend this summer’s prospect camps just at receiver.
“Everybody loves him as a receiver because that’s all they’ve seen him do,” Ray said. “He brings a lot of experience. ... He understands what’s going on. He’s seen defenses before.”
Hollins also will see occasional reps for George County at either cornerback or safety, according to Ray.
Ray described the Illini’s McDonald as “top-notch” throughout the brief recruiting process. Ray also feels Illinois’ penchant for acquiring taller receivers, dating back to the pre-Bielema era with guys like Josh Imatorbhebhe, led to Hollins getting a look from the Illini.
“They wanted a tall guy that can go deep and challenge the field vertically, and Ashton’s that guy,” Ray said. “It’s a good fit for them.”