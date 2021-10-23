Ashton Hollins didn’t really expect to play wide receiver in college.
But when you catch the eye of a Power Five school, as Hollins did when Illini receivers coach George McDonald saw him at an Alabama camp in June, you do what you can to impress.
Hollins was lining up at receiver and not at quarterback then because of a shoulder injury. But after seeing him in drills, McDonald and the Illini invited the Mississippi athlete to visit Champaign.
“I guess it was a blessing from God,” Hollins said. “They see me at the Bama camp, and I guess they liked what they saw. They invited me for an official visit, and then they sat me down and offered me on the official visit.”
A few days after coming to campus, the 6-foot-4, 170-pound three-star athlete from George County (Miss.) announced his commitment to the Illini on June 30.
Hollins doesn’t have any reservations about making the move from under center to wide receiver. In fact, he thinks calling the shots at quarterback has provided a boost in understanding the roles each position plays on the field.
“I think me understanding the defenses and progressions of the quarterbacks (helps), and I played safety my junior year,” Hollins said. “I’ve played everywhere, so I feel like me knowing what this player is supposed to do, or what they want to do, I think that helps me out a lot transferring from quarterback to receiver.”
George County started this season 1-3, with Hollins completing 49 of 88 passes for 747 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions, while rushing for 188 yards and four scores on 52 carries.
Since then, Hollins has led the offense to four straight games of scoring at least 40 points going into Friday night’s game against Picayune (Miss.). The Rebels outscored their opponents 182-93 during the four-game win streak and have already secured their place in the MHSAA 5A state playoffs.
Perhaps more than any other play, a 35-yard touchdown pass Hollins caught from his younger brother, Jared, in a 49-28 win at Vancleave on Oct. 8 stands out.
“It was pretty cool. That’s his primary position, and the play before we caught the touchdown, he caught a pick,” Hollins said. “He came over to offense, and ran that play, and we scored right after. He got defensive player of the week and I got offensive player of the week, so that game was pretty fun.”
Hollins finished the Vancleave game 8 of 9 with 119 passing yards and two touchdown throws to go along with 98 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
In his last three games entering Friday night, Hollins had completed 26 of 31 passes for 396 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing for 187 yards and three scores on 18 carries.
Hollins is certainly a dual-threat under center, and the Illini think his speed and versatility can make him a playmaker out wide once he gets to the UI campus.
McDonald and Illinois coach Bret Bielema haven’t seen Hollins dominate in person this season, but were able to stop by George County before their game on Oct. 15 while on their way to see fellow Illini commit Shawn Miller at IMG Academy in Florida. As the quarterback for George County, Hollins has taken on a leadership role he thinks will help him be a better teammate for the Illini.
“I think I was born in that role, to be real,” Hollins said. “I was naturally a leader to my classmates, my friends. I feel like I was always someone they could look up to, and I think I have a strong foundation in my religion. I look up to God, and that’s my rock. I feel like me doing that, it’s helped me a lot in that leadership role.”
A year ago, Hollins was a junior at Mary G. Montgomery High School in Semmes, Ala., near Mobile. Now, he’s a high-level prep quarterback who will be making another huge transition on the football field in 2022.
Those around him — family back in the Mobile area, his George County teammates and coaches — can’t wait to see what Hollins does next.
“They’re real excited because from where I’m from over in Mobile, not a lot of people go D-I from the school I used to go to,” Hollins said. “They were really fired up about that, and people over here, they’ve been hyping me up about going to Illinois.”
He is determined to help turn the Illini around, and said he’ll do whatever it takes to make an impact early on.
“I feel like I can, whether that’s being on the field (or not), in just helping the starting defense in ways,” Hollins said. “Any way I can help, that’s what I want to do.”