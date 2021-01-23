IOWA CITY, Iowa — Ellie Holzman was feeling some nerves this week.
A few more Friday morning during Illinois’ warmumps at Carver-Hawkeye Arena when she found out she would start at one of two outside hitter spots for the Illini volleyball’s season opener at Iowa.
These weren’t just first-collegiate-start nerves either.
Holzman hadn’t played in a live match since Nov. 10, 2018, when she led Mt. Carmel to its fifth straight (her fourth) Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division I state championship. Holzman had 22 kills in the title match, locking down MVP honors.
Holzman arrived on the Illinois campus ahead of the 2019 season as the reigning Gatorade National Player of the Year.
She also arrived injured. Tibial stress fractures in her left leg required intramedullary nailing surgery and cost Holzman what would have been her true freshman season with the Illini.
Healthy again last spring, the COVID-19 pandemic threw another wrench in the works. Spring practices were canceled. Then the 2020 season postponed.
More than 800 days from that final state championship, Holzman finally made her Illinois debut Friday. The redshirt freshman outside hitter finished with 12 kills, seven digs, two blocks and two aces and helped the Illini beat Iowa 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23. The two teams will play again at noon Saturday in Iowa City.
“It was kind of an adrenaline rush feeling,” Holzman said about her return to the court. “It was something that I hadn’t felt in so long. Finally being out there again was unfamiliar but in the best way possible. … I was definitely very excited, and I had some nerves, but once I got over those nerves, it was just really fun to finally be out there again.”
Holzman and senior Megan Cooney, who led Illinois (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) with 17 kills, nine digs, three blocks and three aces, were both effective from first serve Friday against Iowa (0-1, 0-1). The Illini ran a 6-2 offense with Diana Brown and Kylie Bruder splitting setting duties, and Holzman’s connection with Bruder paid off.
“You obviously want to use the people that are working for you,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “They had a good connection, so we were running her on the fast set. Ellie’s pretty good about figuring out what to do with it if it’s not in her perfect spot to take a big swing at it. It was good to see her out there again.
“She was out for 19 months. It’s not easy to do. I tell people she was Gatorade Player of the Year for a reason. She may not jump the highest, but she has a huge arm and really learned a lot. She stayed in there six rotations and made some big plays.”
Holzman’s efficiency dipped by the end of the match compared to Cooney after their combined hot start, but the New Orleans native came through late. After thumping Iowa in the third set, Illinois faced an 18-13 deficit in the fourth. The Illini’s rally for the four-set win was aided by a block, a kill and an ace from Holzman down the stretch.
“You’re going to expect freshmen to make some errors,” Tamas said. “It’s your first Big Ten match and you’re playing against players across the board who are similar. Everyone’s similar in size and power. It’s about who can execute better and who can find the right swings at the right time. Ellie was a big part of that.”
Holzman and Cooney were only part of Illinois’ versatile attack. Middle blockers Kennedy Collins and Champaign Central graduate Rylee Hinton had seven kills apiece, while St. Thomas More graduate Mica Allison and Raina Terry, who was also making her Illini debut, chipped in six apiece. That Holzman, Cooney, Allison and Terry can all attack from either pin proved advantageous.
“I think that’s really hard to play against and to block against and defend against just because there’s a lot of different looks you have to pay attention to,” Holzman said. “That’s one thing that’s going to help us out a lot this year.”