CHAMPAIGN — A sellout crowd filled State Farm Center to capacity on Saturday. A full complement of 15,544 fans.
Why not? Illinois’ game against Arizona was the first for the program at home against a ranked nonconference team since hosting Gonzaga in December 2011.
Not accounting for Big Ten/ACC Challenge games, Saturday’s showdown with the Wildcats was arguably the highest profile nonconference game Illinois had played in two-plus decades. Taking down No. 1 Wake Forest early in the 2004-05 season will continue to top that list, but it was a game scheduled for Illinois, not by Illinois.
The idea of high-profile matchups — on campus sites, but not part of some conference challenge — between power programs has picked up steam of late.
Illinois and Arizona wrapped up their home-and-home agreement this past weekend. Texas played at Gonzaga the first weekend of the season, and the Bulldogs will return the favor next season when the Moody Center opens in Austin, Texas. And Indiana and Kansas just scheduled a home-and-home for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons on Tuesday.
Count Illinois coach Brad Underwood as all in on playing more games like Saturday’s against Arizona even if that one was a loss to the Wildcats.
The Illini will keep playing in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and in multi-team events (next year’s in Las Vegas with Baylor, UCLA and Virginia), but the opportunity for a home game one year and a true road game the next against a top team is something Underwood values.
“Our fans get to see high-quality opponents in our building,” Underwood said. “So many times we only play these games in venues are neutral site. I think it’s one of the great travesties — not that I’m against MTEs — but I think it’s one of the great travesties that happened in college basketball is we don’t play home-and-homes.”
Games like Illinois-Arizona in the first month of the season can be meaningful for the sport at large. College basketball is competing with college football, the NFL and NBA at that juncture. Intriguing early-season matchups could make the sport relevant outside of March.
“We’re in a lull,” Underwood said about the window Illinois had to play Arizona. “We’re in between football season and the bowls. A great opportunity. I love these games. I think it’s what’s great for college basketball. I think our players enjoy playing games like this.
“Most of this is very fan-based. I think it’s great for our fans not to just see buy games all the time, but to see high-level opponents come in, and I love going on the road as well for these games.”
The crowd noise inside State Farm Center regularly topped 100 decibels Saturday as Illinois slugged it out with Arizona before falling 83-79. The Illini players noticed the difference an engaged capacity crowd can make.
“I had goosebumps,” Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said. “There were a lot of people in here. It felt great. Orange Krush had our back for 40 minutes. I appreciate them.”
Underwood appreciated the opportunity for his team to be challenged by what would be a top-10 Arizona team come Monday’s latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. Games like that, win or lose, help a team prepare for the conference season than a string of buy game after buy game.
“We’re trying to win a Big Ten championship,” Underwood said. “That’s our goal. If you win a Big Ten championship, you’re a really good basketball team. What helps us prepare to win a Big Ten championship? It’s playing games like this and playing different styles and playing different philosophies. It’s always been my motto and always been my belief.”